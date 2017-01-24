OUR OPINION: Weekend tornado victims need our help

A wave of severe weather that hit the Southeast this weekend turned tragic for many throughout the region.

Apparent tornadoes from Mississippi to Georgia resulted in at least 18 deaths and a large trail of damaged homes, businesses and even schools.

At least 14 people were killed in Georgia on Sunday, a day after four deaths were reported in the Hattiesburg area.

In Mississippi, the worst damage from an EF3 tornado was around the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal. According to the Hattiesburg American newspaper, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported 56 injuries and 428 damaged homes in Forrest County, in addition to the four deaths.

Two shelters in the county were housing 91 tornado victims, as of Sunday.

The path of destruction included William Carey University – where every building on campus was damaged. Meanwhile, Petal Upper Elementary sustained significant damage and is not currently usable. People in Tupelo may remember Petal Superintendent Matt Dillon from his time as assistant superintendent in the Tupelo School District.

This weekend’s destruction stirred up painful memories for many in Northeast Mississippi who know well the damage that tornadoes can bring. This region has a long history with destructive tornadoes – most recently the 2014 twister that hit Tupelo and parts of Lee and Itawamba counties and the 2011 storm system that tore through Smithville and Wren in Monroe County, as well as other areas of the state and region. Last year, an EF-3 tornado tore through Holly Springs.

However, the agony of these storms was quickly followed by an outpouring of support from people throughout the state and even the country to help impacted individuals and communities get back on their feet. Following all three disasters, droves of volunteers traveled to the heart of the storm damage to remove debris, help with construction, cook meals or do other vital tasks. Many more made financial contributions that brought supplies where they were needed. Without this support, the recovery would not have been as quick or thorough.

Now is our chance aid others in their time of need.

For those wishing to help, the Hattiesburg American has compiled a list of charitable organizations accepting volunteers or donations. That list includes:

• American Red Cross: 1-(800) Red-Cross or www.redcross.org

• United Way of Southeast Mississippi: Mail a check with “tornado recovery” in the memo line to United Way of Southeast Mississippi, 210 W. Front St., Suite 400, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Salvation Army: www.salvationarmy alm.org

• Extra Table: www.feedms.com

Other organizations also will be involved in tornado relief efforts. For example, Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope has a long history of aiding those impacted by various natural disasters. Its website, eightdaysofhope.com, has a link for those wishing to volunteer.

We urge residents of Northeast Mississippi to keep the storm victims in their thoughts and prayers – and to help in any way they’re able to do so.