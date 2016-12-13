OUR OPINION: Workforce development investment will pay off

The groundbreaking of a major workforce development project in Northeast Mississippi last week signaled a strong commitment from local, state and federal leaders to produce top-tier employees for our entire region.

After three years of work and more than $42 million in funding, a groundbreaking ceremony was hosted for the Golden Triangle’s latest workforce development project – The Communiversity.

The facility, which will be located down the road from East Mississippi Community College, will house technology training and education to produce technically competent team members for manufacturers across Northeast Mississippi.

Both non-credit workforce classes and career technical programs will be offered. Tailored certificates for businesses also will be available.

The Communiversity spurred from several partnerships including the Golden Triangle Development Link, the Appalachian Regional Committee, East Mississippi Community College and the three counties in the Golden Triangle – Clay County, Lowndes County and Oktibbeha County.

Funding for the Communiversity came from state bonds ($18 million), the Appalachian Regional Commission ($10.7 million), local community funds from Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties ($13.5 million) and EMCC ($400,000).

According to information compiled by leaders with the Golden Triangle Link, the area’s economic development agency, the employees that work in the industries throughout the Golden Triangle area come from 37 counties and two states.

So the investment and potential payoff of The Communiversity clearly expands past the three-county reach of the Golden Triangle, which is formed by the cities of Columbus, Starkville and West Point and their respective counties in Lowndes, Oktibbeha and Clay.

The facility, which is expected to be completed sometime in 2018, has the potential to be a major success tool for our entire region.

Designed by Pryor and Morrow, the facility will feature an interactive lobby and 21 high bay learning areas, a manufacturing display venue, labs and incubator bays for start-ups.

Also included in the 145,638-square-foot facility will be 16 classroom spaces with the latest in audio and visual technology.

The facility will also host dual enrollment programs for high school students interested in transitioning directly into the workforce or pursuing applied technology degrees at universities.

Workforce development for our entire region and state needs to remain a top priority if Mississippi wants to continue vying for top jobs across the country.

The groundbreaking of the Communiversity is a clear sign that our region is ready and willing to invest in our residents and help them become a valuable part of our workforce through high-skill, high-paying jobs.

Our region’s people are still our greatest asset and programs ensuring they have the tools for success are critical for us to remain a hub of economic activity throughout the state.