OUR OPINION: Zika mandate in state affirms mosquitoes’ role

September and fall are near, but Mississippians from the Tennessee Line to the Gulf of Mexico know that mosquito season remains a serious issue of public health until cold weather ends the mosquito cycle for a brief few weeks.

The tiny blood-devouring insects have been at war with humans and many animals beyond memory. Medical science continues identifying new diseases transmitted by the maddening little bugs, and the warning must be heeded as a matter of life and death.

The Zika virus, which was mainly identified with south and central America before 2016, has been identified in 11 states, including Mississippi.

The Zika-mosquito states are identified by the Food and Drug Administration as Mississippi, Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina and Texas.

Those states, under federal order, must begin in September screening blood supplies and donations. All the other states and American territories will have three months to implement the screening.

Health authorities have said that screening the whole national blood supply is to protect people who might receive transfusions contaminated with the virus.

Besides direct transmission by mosquitoes, the disease can be spread in sexual relations. The virus is known to live in men for several months and in infected women for several weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control identifies these facts as need-to-know for the general public:

• Zika is spread mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. These mosquitoes are aggressive daytime biters and can also bite at night.

• Zika can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. Infection during pregnancy can cause certain serious birth defects.

• There is no vaccine or medicine for Zika.

• The Florida Department of Health has identified an area in one neighborhood of Miami where Zika is being spread by mosquitoes.

Mosquito control, practiced for a century or more, is essential in preventing Zika’s spread.

Local, state and federal agencies all are involved in mosquito control and prevention.

Individual protections, including repellent spray and protected sex, are recommended.

The CDC says, “The best way to prevent Zika is to protect yourself from mosquito bites.”

As of Aug. 24, these were the Zika counts under American jurisdiction:

• In the 50 states: Total: 2,517

• U.S. territories: Total: 9,011

Previous discoveries of cures for terrible diseases suggests science will eventually fund a cure or medicinal shield against Zika.

For now, mosquito prevention and personal caution are the best measures.