PHIL HARDWICK: Competency, communications, connections = success

It’s just about the time of year for graduation speeches. Speakers will pass along sage advice and hoped-for inspiration to graduates who yearn for speech brevity. Many speakers will tell students that they should find their passion and get a job doing what they love. That sounds good, but perhaps the more practical advice would be for students to get a job doing what they’re good at. Sometimes political speeches creep in.

I’m not giving any commencement speeches this year, but I did tell my students that in my humble opinion the three most critical factors in their career success will be competence, communication and connections. As you might imagine, my advice elicited plenty of classroom discussion.

Competence is the first of The Three C’s. Without it, no one lasts very long in any vocation. Incompetence gets exposed early on in any job. Hardly anyone argues with this concept, but the disconnect occurs when students get the idea that they are only being taught something because it is required for a degree and never to be used in “the real world.” I felt that way about regression analysis when I was in business school. I thought that I would never use that concept in the day-to-day work world. Later I opened my own real estate appraisal and consulting company. You guessed it. To predict real estate values properly, one must use regression analysis. Unfortunately, students are sometimes told only that they must be good at what they do to succeed. But they must be told that and more. Many competent workers are disillusioned when they see co-workers whom they believe are less competent get promoted over them. They wonder how that happens. They only need look at the next characteristic.

The second “C” is communication. Employees who can stand in front of a group and deliver a message with confidence and authority have a decided advantage because that employee will be exposed to more people in the management of the organization. Effective communication also demonstrates competence. There is a caveat about communication that every graduate and employee should be aware of, and it is this: The message that is sent is never the message that is received. That is because there are internal and external barriers to communication.

The third “C” refers to connections. This is the one that causes the most consternation for students. They believe that competence will prevail and that in the end an employee’s good works will be the source of rising up the ladder in the organization. It is easy to understand why they feel that way. Students who are good at networking and making connections in school, e.g. are popular, but lack competence, are exposed when it comes to taking exams. When I bring up this subject of connections I often hear the phrase, “So it’s not what you know, it’s who you know?” My reply is that it is what you know AND who you know. Sometimes students misinterpret that statement and conclude that they must engage in currying favor or behaving obsequiously. Far from it. Much of the idea of having connections is about connections outside the organization. That is why networking and getting involved is so important.

Obviously, these are not the only keys to success in the business world. Nevertheless, they are critically important and can be the basis for those who excel versus those who look back later in life and wonder why they never rose any higher in their careers.

Phil Hardwick is owner of Hardwick & Associates LLC and a Mississippi columnist. Readers can contact him at phil@philhardwick.com.