POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Clinton, Trump each draw stinging criticism

To call it “troubling” that our two major choices for president in 2016 are someone whom 70 percent of Americans say they don’t trust and a bombastic blowhard is an understatement.

Hillary Clinton has lived her whole political life being more secretive than transparent, making questionable decisions and tight-roping the truth to the point that it’s no wonder her trustworthiness has taken some serious blows over the course of her public life. Enter, Donald Trump. If self-inflicted wounds were pine needles, Donald Trump would look more like a porcupine than a porcupine.

Standard talking points by Trump apologists are:

• He’s a great businessman. Actually, he’s a serial bankruptcy filer who cheats his contractors.

• He’s a billionaire who gives millions to charities. Then why won’t he release his tax returns?

• He’s a patriotic family man who believes in American values. Then why is he being endorsed by Vladimir Putin… supported by Russian computer hackers … lied regarding when he left his second wife before marrying the third one… and is so appealing to the likes of David Duke?

Moreover, why would any Mississippi congressman stand with this isolationist, misogynistic, bigoted snake oil salesman when he recently came to Jackson?

As New York Times columnist Charles Blow so eloquently put it: If you stand with a bigot, you support his bigotry.

Hillary Clinton has, indeed, been disappointing with some of her knucklehead moves, missteps and misstatements. Still, Hillary Clinton is one of the most qualified individuals ever to run for president.

Trump has ridiculed the disabled, disparaged women, flip-flopped on his own immigration policy and not laid out a single coherent policy.

Donald Trump is not just a disappointment. He’s an embarrassment, a threat to national security and, most importantly, a huckstering demagogue.

–––––

Hillary has lied multiple times about her emails, Benghazi, “pay for play” Clinton Foundation donors and she is such a weak candidate that I ask, can Americans ever trust her? No. Now enters Donald Trump – and remember the real presidential race starts fresh this Labor Day. You can call Trump all kinds of disparaging names but get ready to call him Mr. President. He’s staying on message and surrounding himself with trusted people.

Mississippians like their politicians as Southern gentlemen. For example, last month I was at a meeting in U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker’s hometown, Pontotoc. Faye Dillard – Wicker’s former sixth grade teacher – hosted. When Wicker was to speak, he wouldn’t take the floor until he asked permission from Mrs. Dillard. Now Trump is pure New York and can be abrasive.

Trump is not your typical Republican nominee. What consultant would tell him to really seek the African-American vote? Why shouldn’t the poor and discouraged give Trump a chance? Over 70 percent of Americans say our nation is going in the wrong direction. Immigration, taxes, Obamacare, energy, defeating ISIS, working with Israel, abortion, Supreme Court nominations, excessive government regulations, dying small town banks and businesses, horrible 1 percent growth in the worst recovery since the Depression – all are major concerns.

his presidential election is about the direction of our nation. If you want real change, you vote for the Trump/Pence ticket. If you want our nation to remain in the same state of deterioration and stagnation then vote for Hillary, or stay at home, or vote third party. Simple decision.

Rev. James Hull is an award-wining journalist and a political consultant. You may contact him at hullmultimediams@aol.com. Dr. Ed Holliday is a Tupelo dentist who has written two successful books. Contact him at ed@docholliday.org.