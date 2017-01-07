POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Conservative leaders have unique opportunity for serious change

Happy birthday Mississippi! Celebrating 200 years of statehood has begun. Mississippi has a unique history from the glorious to the heart wrenching, and we are the people who have been molded and shaped by those who have gone before us. Never in Mississippi’s history have the political stars aligned so that conservative Republican leaders have concentrated power in the statehouse and in Washington, D.C.

For the first time since statehood, citizens have voted for conservative Republicans and these voters expect bold leadership. Now the eyes of Mississippians will watch Gov. Bryant, Lt. Gov. Reeves, and Speaker Gunn to see if they can communicate, cooperate and legislate in tandem with a President Trump, U.S. Sens. Wicker and Cochran, and Republican Congressmen Kelly, Palazzo and Harper.

Significant political capital is at stake. The leaving administration has borrowed $10 trillion, lied about a healthcare plan by telling families that they would save $2,500 a year and could keep their current plans and doctors – all lies. Some Mississippi families are now paying over $20,000 a year for healthcare premiums with $5,000 deductibles – unsustainable insanity.

Mississippians and Americans want term limit legislation passed.

We want job creating policies that will unleash America’s economic engines. We want policies that put patients back in charge of their own healthcare, 21st century education equality with options and common sense solutions making life better for individuals and families.

Our eyes are on the Republicans now in charge. Progressives’ worse nightmare will be watching great jobs being created for an American economic renaissance not yet experienced in our new century. If our conservative leaders fail to enact and build the policies to make life better for all working women and men then I will lead the charge to “throw the rascals out.” Republicans will never get a better chance – what a wonderful birthday gift if our leaders work together to legislate meaningful and sustainable change.

DR. ED HOLLIDAY is a Tupelo dentist who has written two successful books. Readers can contact him at ed@docholliday.org.

Just 3 short days before this is being read, here is Team Republican’s state of affairs:

• Republican President-elect Donald Trump is discrediting our nation’s intelligence community, choosing instead to puppet the agenda of our arch enemy, Russia, and parrot the disingenuous rantings of anarchist Julian Assange, whose claim to infamy is stealing and leaking America’s secrets.

• The Republican Congress is just one day removed from dismantling independent bipartisan ethics oversight and was just a whisper away from duplicitously policing itself.

• Republican Trump is inexplicably goading North Korea’s unstable dictator, Kim Jong Un, into a possible nuclear standoff.

And the backdrop to all of this is Republican Vice President-elect Mike Pence declaring that the Republican Congress’ number one priority is not infrastructure overhaul, or tax reform, as promised, but repealing the Affordable Care Act, which is causing many of Republican Trump’s supporters in Appalachia coal country to fear that doing so will eliminate their Black Lung benefits….and potentially leaving 20 million Americans, many Republicans, without health insurance altogether. So, after seven years of the Republican battle cry “repeal and replace,” we now find out that Republicans don’t have – and never had – a replacement.

The President-elect’s incoming Republican cabinet is filled with the very Republican billionaires he campaigned against, and with Republican henchmen – and women – who’ve been given command over departments they spent their careers trying to dismantle.

Team Republican has certainly gotten off to an auspicious beginning. I can’t wait to see what Team Republican Mississippi has in store

What Team Republican has, in fact, done is help (non) Republican Donald Trump sell a huge swath of the American electorate a bill of fake goods.

I can say this: I do love the state’s 200th anniversary flag. But then, again, Team Republican can’t take credit for it.

REV. JAMES HULL is an award-wining journalist and a political consultant. Readers can contact him at hullmultimediams@aol.com.