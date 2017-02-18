POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Leadership more concerned with re-election than people

What are we to make of the direction our state is being taken by Republican leadership?

Will Republicans even find it in themselves to look out for working families? Or will their agenda always be about deregulation, downsizing government and diminishing protections for government employees?

When we hear about a state divided, it’s worth noting that that divide is being caused more by intransigent Republicans politicians pushing intractable policies on the public. It’s almost as if those on the Republican side of the aisle believe they, and only they, have all the answers to make our state stronger, more productive and more profitable, such arrogance being the highest form of ignorance.

Mississippi lawmakers are doing their best to delegitimize and devalue the state employees’ union. Such a move would leave thousands of state workers vulnerable to be fired, transferred, downsized and even shunned, simply on the whim of supervisors and directors who’ve chosen to substitute personal emotions for professional evaluations.

And then, there is the issue of public education funding. Lawmakers are continuously dragging their feet, as if they believe some answer will magically fall from the sky. Our children deserve better, our schools deserve better. But, as we all know, these leaders have neither the moral will nor personal conviction to do what’s best for the children. Their only concern is for re-election. And they’ve decided the best way to achieve that goal is to perpetuate the myth that their actions reflect their caring.

And let’s not forget one of the most important issues facing our state: mental health. While mentally ill people are being forced into county jails, are being mistreated by law enforcement officers not properly trained to deal with them and are causing many family members to be subjected to their abuse and violent outburst, state lawmakers are discussing cutting $45 million from an already barebones budget.

This is what our state leaders call working on behalf of it’s people? It’s shameful.

–––––

Mississippi’s Republican leaders want to protect the working families of Mississippi by not raising taxes. Everyone wants better education and more money spent on mental health but pray tell where is the money? Mississippi cannot just print money like the federal government does. What we are witnessing is the divide between a Republican led state like Mississippi and the socialist/progressive led nation for the past eight years. But that is changing with the new Trump administration. You asked, “What direction are our leaders in the state taking?”

Let the tired, progressive long-in-tooth political consultants chew on this.

If you look into our national past, about every seventy years since the signing of the U.S. Constitution there has been a fundamental drastic political upheaval that sets the course for the next seventy or so years.

The first 70-year cycle was the Civil War, the next was the Great Depression and World War II. How long has it been since the end of World War II?

James, it has been just over 70 years.

I know this fact will petrify progressives, but allow me to say it anyway. It was no coincidence that Nigel Farage, the leader of Brexit which removes Great Britain from the European Union, campaigned for candidate Donald Trump first at Trump’s rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Mississippi’s citizens may be ahead of the curve nationally as it’s been five years since the progressives were completely swept from the levers of power in Mississippi. Nationally, does the Trump administration represent the beginning of a complete political change starting a new 70-year cycle that will displace the trend set by the progressive policies of Franklin Roosevelt?

We shall see, and Mississippi may be a trend-setter with our conservative Republican governor and state leadership.

Rev. James Hull is an award-wining journalist and a political consultant. Readers can contact him at hullmultimediams@aol.com. Dr. Ed Holliday is a Tupelo dentist who has written two successful books. Readers can contact him at ed@docholliday.org.