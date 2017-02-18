RHETA JOHNSON: Cousin Marilyn and me up in a tree

RHETA JOHNSON

RHETA JOHNSON

We are unlikely liberals.

My cousin Marilyn stops by once a year on her way between our birthplace of Colquitt, Georgia, in peanut country, and her home near Santa Fe, New Mexico. I look forward to the visit and even dust the guest-bedroom furniture before her arrival.

Her father and my mother were first cousins. Her mother and my father were first cousins. I never can remember what that makes us except close kin. She is one year older, which used to seem like a wide gulf when we were 6, or 16. Not so much anymore. Both of our mothers were Colquitt teachers.

Cousin Marilyn and I spent a lot of our childhood up in a tree at her mother’s South Georgia farm. We roosted in a huge live oak that supported our hobbies – reading, and tracing horse pictures from coloring books. We took sack lunches up with us.

Marilyn had long, blond hair and beautiful bought-ready-made clothes that arrived at my house after she tired of them. Nothing was better than a box of Marilyn’s hand-me-downs.

She had a younger brother, Bob, who could play “Folsom Prison Blues” on the guitar and make a campfire. We’d sit at twilight singing so loudly our lungs hurt – “And that’s what tortures me!” – trying to cook hotdogs from the end of a stick.

My family left South Georgia when I was a baby, but in subsequent summers I spent long weeks there. Marilyn left Georgia after college. She always said she would.

Our hometown newspaper, the Miller County Liberal – now arguably the most right-wing newspaper in America – urged citizens from its masthead to “Pull for Colquitt or Pull Out.” Both of us pulled out. I left sooner, but Marilyn got farther.

I would hear from my mother where Marilyn was. California. Alaska. Boston. Traveling in England. Ireland. Settling in New Mexico. On our occasional meetings I’d appreciate that, despite her ramblings, her South Georgia accent remained intact. She still said “Yes, ma’am” and “No, sir,” to her elders. She loved her family and made frequent visits home.

She wrote a book with a beguiling title: “Walking the Poems of Ireland.” She took up travel photography, using the giclee printing that makes the photo look like an oil painting.

We’ve seen more of each other in recent years, drawn together by inevitable family funerals and the pleasant annual stopover that breaks Marilyn’s cross-country trek.

We’ve discovered that we still think a lot alike. We marvel that our interests and politics are more in common than not. That doesn’t happen a lot with other relatives.

This visit was especially comforting. So many who grew up with us in the middle-class Deep South, pledging allegiance, singing how Jesus loved all the little children of the world, going to public schools and, later, state universities, so many have taken a polar opposite philosophical and political path. We’ve both been shocked by people we love who, in turn, are shocked by us.

The recent election, we agree, was different from all others we’ve witnessed.

It has divided families. It has ruptured long friendships. The winner seems to embody the opposite of everything we grew up believing was good and proper and American. He is using misogyny, racism, xenophobia and unbelievable crudeness to push a greedy agenda. It would be nice to take refuge in the massive branches of a deep-rooted live oak till this passes.

Rheta Grimsley Johnson is a syndicated columnist who travels the country in search of stories, frequently reporting from her native South. Readers can contact her at rhetagrimsley@aol.com.

  • DWarren

    What a wonderful example Ms Johnson provides for readers of the DJ that progressivism stems from clinical arrested development in the juvenile angst stage of developmental growth toward adult maturity. The latent antisocial pathology that resents the place, principles, and people of one’s origins comes across clearly. The inherent attitude of arrogant superiority and self-importance that characterizes uncertain idealistic adolescence shines through in her musing. The intoxicating appeal of a rootless wanderlust existence that measures the degree of success in life by the cumulative distance one can put between himself or herself and his or her place of origin reflects the petulant child’s daydream about running away from home. The nostalgic retrospection on the disappointing disparity between one’s fanciful pipe dreams and one’s factual reality with a pronounced, but unfulfilled, preference for the former reflects an underlying bitterness that the world can’t be bent to conform to personal delusion. The haunting longing to return to a favorite safe space spot where delirium is undisturbed by disappointment, and objective reality is banned from trespassing in one’s castle in the sky phantasm is disturbingly evident. The blunting and dulling of revolutionary idealism that refuses to accept minority status in the political arena with its attendant failure of the progressive social agenda is also present. The Quixotic obsession with continuing to tilt at windmills as life’s only noble endeavor and supreme spiritual calling even in the face of flaunted futility and the manifest foolish impracticality of the quest reflects the utter impossibility of slaying nonexistent imaginary dragons.

    Sir Winston Churchill shed a great deal of mental light and a copious helping of common sense wisdom in his perennially relevant statement, “If you’re not a liberal at twenty, you have no heart. If you’re not a conservative at fifty, you have no brain.” All children, including Peter Pan, have to grow up sooner or later. Emotional heart daydreams must eventually give way to rational head deliberations in order to move beyond juvenile adolescence angst and become an adult in the real world. The problem isn’t that Ms Johnson finds it impossible to return to her safe space limb in the live oak, but rather, that Ms Johnson never progressed developmentally beyond the broken limb of progressive juvenile mentality.