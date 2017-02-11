RHETA JOHNSON: Greatest show on earth

We only thought the three-ring circus was folding its tents and putting all the animals up for adoption. Rumors of its death have been greatly exaggerated.

One circus remains, playing to large crowds on the national stage, replete with lions, tigers and trained elephants, the ringmaster at the center cracking his whip and keeping the action fast and furious.

“Ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to the strangest show on earth!

“In this ring, watch as the clown car careens into view, spilling out unlikely cabinet members who are billionaires, millionaires, mostly white males and about to head agencies they were totally unaware of or opposed to until called to the fore. Hold onto your seats as their policies unfold.

“Turn your attention, if you will, to the far-right ring. On the high wire, watch as the daring Trump Family tries to maintain its balance in business while running the country.

“No nets, no ethics, no blind trusts! This bit of derring-do has never before been attempted!

“Watch the center ring! The lion-tamer is putting his head into the mouth of mighty Russia, showing us how subdued and gentle the beast is now. All it ever wanted was to be understood, and fed on a regular diet of our state secrets.

“The tigers are another matter, dangerous, a job for the no-nonsense ringmaster himself! He tips his top hat and takes charge, poking at the snarling creatures with a big stick, provoking allies like Australia and Mexico for the sheer thrill of it. Take that, you bad hombres. Now, that’s entertainment!

“Here come the mighty elephants, parading in a circle, each in its turn holding the tail of the lumbering Republican in front, marching in ponderous lock step for the good of the circus. Watch out, John McCain! Rogue elephants will be shot.

“Out of the cannon shoots Steve Bannon, faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than Ivanka! Where will he land? Oh, in the lap of the ringmaster! Bull’s-eye!

“Munch on your cotton candy and popcorn as the tumbling clowns build a wall – 2 feet, 3 feet, 6 feet tall! Nobody can cross over it, except for the clowns on the other side with their 8-foot ladder.

“And now for the beloved magicians and their disappearing acts! Obamacare – gone! Muslim immigrants – gone! Separation of church and state – gone! Environmental regulations – gone!

“Watch as magician Betsy DeVos makes public education disappear! Now you see it; now you don’t. And keep a close eye on the National Endowment for the Arts, Public Broadcasting, press briefings, the Fourth Estate and Medicare. Going, going, gone!

“Look up at the flying trapeze. Watch as the beautiful Melania swings high above and far away from the ring, costing taxpayers millions to pay for this lofty perch.

“And in the center ring is temptress Kellyanne Conway, draped in alternative facts, high up on an elephant named Bowling Green Massacre.

“Ah, the laughter of the crowd – and the world! What could be better than the circus? Certainly not the Super Bowl. Who cares about that when the circus is in town?”

Remember the old joke about running away to join the circus? Well, that’s what we’ve done as a nation. And our job will be to walk along behind and clean up the mess made by the elephants.

Ah, show business!

Rheta Grimsley Johnson is a syndicated columnist who travels the country in search of stories, frequently reporting from her native South. Readers can contact her at rhetagrimsley@aol.com.