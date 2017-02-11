RHETA JOHNSON: Greatest show on earth

RHETA JOHNSON

RHETA JOHNSON

We only thought the three-ring circus was folding its tents and putting all the animals up for adoption. Rumors of its death have been greatly exaggerated.

One circus remains, playing to large crowds on the national stage, replete with lions, tigers and trained elephants, the ringmaster at the center cracking his whip and keeping the action fast and furious.

“Ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to the strangest show on earth!

“In this ring, watch as the clown car careens into view, spilling out unlikely cabinet members who are billionaires, millionaires, mostly white males and about to head agencies they were totally unaware of or opposed to until called to the fore. Hold onto your seats as their policies unfold.

“Turn your attention, if you will, to the far-right ring. On the high wire, watch as the daring Trump Family tries to maintain its balance in business while running the country.

“No nets, no ethics, no blind trusts! This bit of derring-do has never before been attempted!

“Watch the center ring! The lion-tamer is putting his head into the mouth of mighty Russia, showing us how subdued and gentle the beast is now. All it ever wanted was to be understood, and fed on a regular diet of our state secrets.

“The tigers are another matter, dangerous, a job for the no-nonsense ringmaster himself! He tips his top hat and takes charge, poking at the snarling creatures with a big stick, provoking allies like Australia and Mexico for the sheer thrill of it. Take that, you bad hombres. Now, that’s entertainment!

“Here come the mighty elephants, parading in a circle, each in its turn holding the tail of the lumbering Republican in front, marching in ponderous lock step for the good of the circus. Watch out, John McCain! Rogue elephants will be shot.

“Out of the cannon shoots Steve Bannon, faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than Ivanka! Where will he land? Oh, in the lap of the ringmaster! Bull’s-eye!

“Munch on your cotton candy and popcorn as the tumbling clowns build a wall – 2 feet, 3 feet, 6 feet tall! Nobody can cross over it, except for the clowns on the other side with their 8-foot ladder.

“And now for the beloved magicians and their disappearing acts! Obamacare – gone! Muslim immigrants – gone! Separation of church and state – gone! Environmental regulations – gone!

“Watch as magician Betsy DeVos makes public education disappear! Now you see it; now you don’t. And keep a close eye on the National Endowment for the Arts, Public Broadcasting, press briefings, the Fourth Estate and Medicare. Going, going, gone!

“Look up at the flying trapeze. Watch as the beautiful Melania swings high above and far away from the ring, costing taxpayers millions to pay for this lofty perch.

“And in the center ring is temptress Kellyanne Conway, draped in alternative facts, high up on an elephant named Bowling Green Massacre.

“Ah, the laughter of the crowd – and the world! What could be better than the circus? Certainly not the Super Bowl. Who cares about that when the circus is in town?”

Remember the old joke about running away to join the circus? Well, that’s what we’ve done as a nation. And our job will be to walk along behind and clean up the mess made by the elephants.

Ah, show business!

Rheta Grimsley Johnson is a syndicated columnist who travels the country in search of stories, frequently reporting from her native South. Readers can contact her at rhetagrimsley@aol.com.

  • DWarren

    Ms Johnson offers yet another example of the utter intellectual, moral, political, and social bankruptcy of the now defunct Progressive Democrat Party. Multiplied years of fawning veneration of progressive philosophy, policies, and practices without so much as a miniscule legitimate attempt to critique the content or to correct the direction of the Progressive Movement has resulted in the Democrats drifting far away from the mainstream of American thought to the point that they currently find themselves aboard a rudderless ship and adrift in the uncharted sea of utter and perpetual irrelevancy. Their only remaining slippery footholds are on the two left coasts of the nation–from whence hails their minority leaders in Congress, Pelosi on the western left coast and Schumer on the eastern left coast.
    Even in these dire circumstances, the Progressive Movement finds itself intellectually, morally, politically, and socially incapable of serious self-analysis of the reasons for the movement’s stellar demise. Out of control identity politics renders the Progressive Movement capable only of offering ridiculous ridicule and cartoonish caricature as a poor substitute for serious political commentary. Their only retort to the American voting public seems to be a continuing angry assertion of their arrogant and self-identified exclusive divine right to govern even when they lose elections–which they’ve lost a great many in the last eight years. Progressives are unable or unwilling (or both) to grasp the reality that when they ridicule and caricature the duly elected president, they are also ridiculing and caricaturing the voters in thirty-two states who sent him to Washington, D.C. When you hear a Progressive Democrat mock and chide the Trump administration, he or she is really mocking and chiding you–the American voters. How little thought, reason, and logic is necessary to adopt such an alternate dimension approach of demeaning, demonizing, and delegitimizing the voters in thirty-two states as the modus operandi for regaining the support of voters in flyover America? Is continuing to pander to the ever dwindling fraction of perennially anti-American lawless socialists such as those at the University of Cal. at Berkeley whose blatantly anarchist and criminal behavior reflects their Orwellian “defense” of free speech by violently opposing free speech the formula the Progressive Democrats think will win back the hearts and minds of American voters in the heartland?
    The Progressive Democrats are so far down the rabbit hole that it is already too late to reverse course. Ms Johnson exemplifies that Progressives have consciously committed themselves merely to pacify their dwindling constituency whose far left radical fanaticism and safe space alternative reality have shut them in and shut completely out the voters in thirty-two of the fifty U.S. States.