RHETA JOHNSON: Something to do

Posted on by in Opinion
RHETA JOHNSON

RHETA JOHNSON

A waxing moon. A chilly night in a brand-new year. And on the edge of a Gulfport sidewalk, across Highway 90 from the Mississippi Sound, about 50 protestors chanted cumbersome slogans to one another and to a few representatives of the local media. It was a small but passionate crowd.

This is bona fide opposition. It may not look like much on the surface, but it is something, at least, that can be done as an administration led by climate change deniers takes over the country. A peaceful protest. Locally. Ordinary people.

“Climate change is not a hoax; Trump’s cabinet is a joke.”

Try saying that three times fast.

We were in front of the federal courthouse, opposing with awkward chanting and homemade signs the proposed cabinet posts set to go to Rex Tillerson, Scott Pruitt, Rick Perry and Ryan Zinke. Read that list and weep.

Lends itself to another slogan: Rex and Rick and Ryan and Scott. Makes you want to cry a lot.

Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran was not there, though his office is nearby. Probably in Washington working on repealing Obamacare. The hope was Cochran would read a newspaper story or see some snippet on the local television news about the protest and at least know there is some opposition to leaders who deny science. Leaders who will whistle as they feel the sea lapping up around their beds.

Most of the protestors at this modest protest already knew one another. There were hugs and warm greetings, sort of like a PTA meeting with the survival of the planet tops on the agenda. School lunches, class play and, oh, yes, rising tides.

They had been called together by the conscience and emails of one Jennifer Croslin of Steps Coalition, a consortium of nonprofits formed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to promote “a healthy, just and equitable Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The group gathered was mostly middle-age women and men, holding high clever signs: There is no Planet B! Earth is Calling; Answer. Love Your Mother.

“There are people in Mississippi who believe in climate change,” a grateful Croslin said. That was the point. To show there is thinking opposition. In Mississippi. Imagine.

The hopelessness these days threatens to be overwhelming. Where do you begin to argue with an administration that calls climate change a hoax?

The environmental retardation is but one area of concern, of course. This is a mindset that opposes rights for women, gays, some religious groups. It has no problem with torture or Russian hacking of American elections.

Where to start?

Well, defending the planet we all live on is one obvious place. So this small protest on a cold Mississippi night was perhaps not as insignificant as it appeared. It mattered. Was bona fide. Fundamental.

Multiply it by a thousand, two thousand, three thousand, and you eventually will get the attention of those who claim to have won control, of our minds and hearts and ethics, by a landslide. Doesn’t have to be true, only repeated a lot.

This protest was a simplicity pattern. Could be copied by anyone, anywhere. Yes, there are people in Mississippi who know that climate change is real, and, as one man said, “The only hoax is that the science is not real.”

Listen, leaders. Ignore us at the planet’s peril.

Rheta Grimsley Johnson is a syndicated columnist who travels the country in search of stories, frequently reporting from her native South. Readers can contact her at rhetagrimsley@aol.com.

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • DWarren

    Environmental alarmism began and continues for some very compelling reasons that are seldom discussed in a truly thoughtful manner. Like Chicken Little, the Left is driven to disseminate the message that “the end is near.” But since the Left keeps changing the “scientific” reason for why the end is near, one must look beyond a sincere but mistaken desire to inform others to prepare for the terminal worst for the reasons that motivate the alarmism.
    First, “the sky is falling” Chicken Little Syndrome is profitable. An alarmist who can publish a book like Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring of 1962 can see his or her bank account grow exponentially in direct proportion to the panic he or she can generate. “Synthetic pesticides are coming for you and everyone will die” translates to repeated “cha-chings” at cash registers. Naturally, speaking fees for an alarmist author will follow. Small but passionate groups of demonstrators and their fake news media enablers will fanatically spread the discouraging word.
    The call for the eradication of synthetic pesticides was replaced by Zero Population Growth alarmism in the mid to late sixties. The rate of population growth is on the very verge of exceeding the planet’s capacity to support increased human existence was the novel doomsday message. The presses rolled, cash registers rang, speaker fee checks were written, endorsed, and deposited. Small but passionate groups of demonstrators and their fake news media tag along propaganda troop rallied to the new cause.
    By the 1970s global cooling had become the new track of alarmist profitability. The earth is on the precipice of becoming a soon to be lifeless ice ball frozen in the black silence of empty space. Fire up the presses, get the cash registers into gear, bring out the check books, and manufacture those obligatory protest placards. Terminal frostbite is your only future and your certain extinction. The ice apocalypse is upon us. Be afraid. Be very afraid.
    In the 1980s the hole in the Ozone became the new alarmist fad for profit. Those horrible UV rays are going to cook us alive. Buy the book. Read all about it before you are microwaved to death, and it’s too late. Transfer your wealth to the valiant eco-warriors who brought you the latest message of impending and inevitable doom–for a nominal fee, of course.
    Now, the alarmists have done a 180 degree shift in their “scientific” analyses and must sound the siren warning that global warming will drown us all. The ice caps are melting. The oceans are rising. Soon the earth will be a boiling cauldron bubbling and steaming in the black emptiness of space. More books, more royalty checks, more speaking fees, more small but passionate demonstrations covered by the fake news media must follow.
    Second, “the sky is falling” Chicken Little Syndrome is a path to prestige. The environmental alarmist who can identify the coming cause of mass extinction will be heralded as a great “scientist” whose work will be fawned over by all “real scientists” and whose reputation will be honored far and wide. He or she will be questioned only by the vast unwashed and unthinking masses. It doesn’t matter whether the alarmist’s identification of the cataclysmic threat is genuine or not. It is only important that the cause for alarm result in increasing the alarmist’s prestige among those who aspire to the position as his or her “peers.”
    Third, “the sky is falling” Chicken Little Syndrome is the means to wield political power. Gullible sycophants will rally to the cause. Corrupt fake news media outlets will inform viewers and readers. Dramatic small but passionate demonstrations will ensure that alarmism becomes the vehicle for pushing a far left anti-American progressive ideology into public policy as a ruse to redistribute wealth. Mass hysteria is a convenient cover for the work of driving public policy to the far Left and lowering the standard of living for the average American citizen.
    Fourth, “the sky is falling” Chicken Little Syndrome provides a psychological security blanket that aging counter culture revolutionaries can drag through their wasted and unproductive lives to buttress the myth that their time on earth had some sort of meaning and impact.
    On the bright side, one thing is certain. In the event of a zombie apocalypse, those undead brain eating rascals upon encountering a small but passionate group of aging counter culture revolutionaries and their fake news media fan club will certainly starve slap to death before they can pose any real danger to the rest of us.