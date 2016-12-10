RHETA JOHNSON: When the truth doesn’t matter

RHETA JOHNSON

The Emperor With No Clothes is lumbering at his full speed toward the highest office in the free world, pulling behind him to help guard the hens the largest collection of miscreants, misogynists and thieves since Alcatraz closed shop.

And all along the route, fools with their baseball caps on backward are cheering the swaggering parade, shouting hallelujahs and playing the occasional game of kick-the-can with liberty, justice and the messenger.

At a friend’s birthday party recently, two well-meaning acquaintances who still read newspapers asked why I haven’t been writing about politics. I’ve been thinking about the honest question since.

I am not writing about politics because there is nothing left to say. Not for me, anyhow. The voters – or nearly half of them – have spoken. At least they have brayed a response to a torturously long call for intolerance, injustice and insanity.

The news these days depresses me to the point that I can’t follow it. For the first time in my adult life, I am not interested in current events. Not if it involves Jeff Sessions’ face in high definition. Wake me when the nightmare’s over.

Seven times more people in my home county voted for a crude, tweeting racist than for the other candidate, who was not perfect but at least did not base her campaign on hate. If I dwell on that, I’ll go crazy. And, there’s nowhere to move.

Many thinking people I know are hurting because they find it hard to believe that so many of their fellow Americans were harboring such grudges against minorities that they were carved like soft soap into a coalition of hate. A powerful coalition of hate that will rule our world.

The country is fundamentally changed.

The decent, world-saving country I was born into when Eisenhower was president and the middle class mattered is gone. The optimistic citizens who asked not what their country could do for them but what they could do for their country are beaten. The humble leaders who left office and built houses for the homeless are woefully out of style. The prospect of another minority or woman president has vanished, at least in my lifetime.

This is a new day, and not a bright one. The officers on this sinking ship already are singing “Nearer My God To Thee.”

My profession, which I’ve diligently pursued in some form or fashion for 40 years, is, for practical purposes, gone, too. Trump and his ilk see no need for a free press, what’s left of it. They have no need for facts that cannot be made up and fed to the gullible. They are making real plans to rule without the ultimate check and balance of the truth.

I was not as surprised as some about the outcome of the election. I had a preview. The mail I get from The Other Side had turned vicious. I’ve always heard with regularity from those who disagree with my politics, but never before had it been written in crayon and covered with drool.

I no longer read my mail. Save your stamps and your bile. You have elected a man with effective ways to stop any opposing views. Sit back and enjoy the ride on greased rails.

As for me, I’m sticking my head in the shifting sand and trying to focus on other things.

When the truth doesn’t matter, little else does.

Rheta Grimsley Johnson is a syndicated columnist who travels the country in search of stories, frequently reporting from her native South. Readers can contact her at rhetagrimsley@aol.com.

  • DWarren

    I join Ms Johnson’s friends in encouraging her to write more often about her radical leftist Progressive Democrat political views. The unrivaled arrogance, the unmitigated elitism, and the unqualified disdain she exhibits for the American voter in print will certainly guarantee more and more concession speeches from Progressive Democrats in future elections.

    • Sister Blue

      I pity you.

      • DWarren

        I decline your pity as both unwanted and unnecessary and suggest that self-application would be a more appropriate expenditure of your sympathy.

  • TWBDB

    Don’t despair Ms Johnson. Trump just announced his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, CEO of Exxon / Mobile, admired deeply by Putin. Hopefully, the two can work together to eradicate ISIS.
    That would be a good thing. Tillerson opposes sanctions ( could be because sanctions against Russia halted a $300 billion drilling deal in the Russian Artic ), but hey that’s a lot of money. Oddly, enough Tillerson acknowledges man’s influence on the environment ( to a degree ) and of all things headed the Boy Scouts of America when they did away with the ban on gays.

    Perhaps, this just may be a very entertaining administration after all.

  • SoldierofaDifferentStripe

    The ultra conservatives yearning for a fantasy, yet unrealistic return to the glory days of a great American past are in for a rude awakening. The bombastic, narcissistic personality disorder they elected will not meet their expectations – nay, far from it. Drumpf has the attention span of a gnat. If it doesn’t benefit him, or stroke his huge and flawed ego, he has no interest and won’t lift a miniscule finger on those tiny hands to make it happen,
    Enjoy the bed ya’ll have made.

  • canu2u

    Standing ovation. Thank you.

  • beckyfaye

    I cried when I read this. I am just so disappointed in our country’s regression into hate and bigotry. I have always been a news junkie, but now I can barely stand to read the headlines. I’m sure we’ll get over it, Rheta. We have to. If and when things begin to fall apart (as I fear they will), people of conscience must be willing to try to repair the damage. But, for now, I also am taking a pause and break from all the bad news and negativity. Thank you for your eloquent words.

    • TWBDB

      beckyfaye – – we will persevere, our nation has been through a heck of a lot. Counter with light and and a positive message.

    • keep crying because you may be next.