ROD GUAJARDO: Celebrate student ACT success, invest in methods for improvement

The anxiety of sitting in a quiet room for hours and being tested on a wide range of subjects all at once always got to me as a high school student.

That’s why I admittedly didn’t perform as well on the ACT as many of my friends and peers.

It wasn’t necessarily a failure to grasp the concepts and material found on the test.

It was the test-taking process, as well as the weight the test carried.

Since middle school, teachers and counselors had emphasized this test as one of the biggest factors in determining if colleges would accept me as a student or not.

No pressure, right?

Standardized tests were just not the format in which I shined as a student.

Thankfully, a strong GPA, extracurricular activities and community service items helped beef up my college applications for a lackluster ACT performance.

While I know there are others out there like me who hate standardized tests with a passion, I know there are also others who are the complete opposite.

My wife is one of them.

Give her an old fashioned No. 2 pencil and a test booklet and stand back.

Those same test-taking qualities appear to be prevalent throughout Northeast Mississippi as results from the college readiness test taken by high school juniors released last week show some strong performance in our region.

The results released include scores from tests taken during the 2015-16 school year for the ACT, which is designed to measure college readiness based on the skills high school teachers teach and what instructors of entry-level college courses expect.

Four Northeast Mississippi school districts had average composite scores of 20 or above: Amory, Corinth and Itawamba County school districts with 20 and Oxford School District with 22.1.

The Tupelo Public School District, which has only one high school, has an overall composite score of 19.1. That score is up from 18.8 the previous school year.

The Lee County School District’s composite score was 18.9. That score is up from 17.7 the previous school year.

Mooreville High School had an average composite score of 19.9, Saltillo High’s composite score was 20 and Shannon High’s was 16.

Across the state, Mississippi juniors saw their average scores increase in all four tested subjects, with the average composite score coming in at 18.3 – an increase from 17.6 the previous school year.

Many districts across Mississippi will continue to offer math and literacy readiness courses to help prepare the students to take the test again. The courses focus on reading, writing and math skills students must have to succeed in the workplace or college.

While many students in the region and the state did well on the ACT test, a stronger performance by high school students should still be a top priority for our educators, parents and community leaders.

All in all, Mississippi isn’t too far off the national average composite score, which came in at 20.8, according to ACT’s annual score report.

The comparison to the national average is even better when you look at some of the top-performing districts from our region.

Looking at how Mississippi students did on the test compared to students in other states is where you really start getting into some apples to oranges comparison.

It’s easy to look at the state by state results and criticize Mississippi for being second to last – above Nevada – for the lowest average score in the nation.

But those are unfair comparisons for a number of reasons – mainly because students in other states aren’t required to take the ACT as they are in Mississippi.

So while Mississippi’s composite average score is a solid representation of how all of its high school juniors performed, the average score of other states might only include the top-tier students who take the test because of a specific college admission requirement.

But regardless of how you look at the numbers, a stronger performance by our students can and should always be a priority if we expect them to compete in this new global economy.

Investing in readiness courses and ACT prep classes – especially for students who already struggle with standardized tests – are great ways to help increase those scores.

Yet we also need to remember to celebrate the success of our students on all academic achievements and help cultivate well-rounded students.

The strong scores of high school students on the ACT across the region and state need to be applauded by parents, educators and residents because we should all understand that the educational achievements of our students play a direct role in so many other areas of development and progress for our communities.

Rod Guajardo is editor of the Daily Journal. Connect with him through Twitter: @rodgjournal, by email: rod.guajardo@journalinc.com or by phone: (662) 678-1579.