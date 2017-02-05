ROD GUAJARDO: Plenty to keep me up at night lately

Just days away from welcoming my daughter into this world and entering a new phase of life, I wasn’t getting much sleep.

Trust me, I realize the irony.

And it’s the one universal piece of advice that most every parent has shared with me for the last nine months that makes the irony even sweeter, if you want to look at it that way.

Let me explain.

Since my wife and I found out we were going to be parents, we’ve received a lot of feedback from friends and family on what’s ahead for us.

Everything from recommendations to buy a certain brand of furniture to tips on how to handle family members at the hospital, everyone has been extremely helpful in trying to prepare us for the whirlwind that is parenthood.

But hands down the one thing I’ve heard the most from people is as simple of a suggestion as it is complex.

While some word it differently than others, the general sentiment is, “Get as much sleep as you can now.”

Enjoy the quiet, uninterrupted nights you have now, they say, because when the baby comes that will be all gone.

Sounds simple enough, right?

Not for me.

One of my greatest flaws or strengths, depending on which way you look at it, is that I over-think and over-plan for everything.

I can’t even buy a trashcan without testing out each of the different models in the store, going online to read consumer reviews and thinking about how this particular wastebasket will change our home for the better or worse.

But what usually happens is my wife, who is truly my better half, informs me of how much I’m overthinking things and nudges me in the right direction to make the decision. Unless it’s deciding what or where we’re going to eat, that’s generally how it goes, and I’m always grateful to her afterward for snapping me out of my overthinking trance.

Sometimes that overthinking can be extremely helpful with major purchases or life decisions, but other times it just creates an unnecessary roadblock for simple things.

So you can only imagine what happened in this head of mine when people told me to enjoy and appreciate something so significant – sleep.

The gears started grinding – and not in a good way.

How am I going to be able to function on such little sleep?

Am I not going to be as good of a parent if I’m dozing off all the time?

Will I start neglecting my responsibilities around the house?

Will my work suffer if I’m going to the office on just a few hours of sleep?

All of those questions came crashing into my head to join the other ones regarding parenthood that were already in there.

They joined a laundry list of big-picture questions (Will we be good parents?) and things still left to do around our house that have all kept me up at night for the last couple of weeks.

But finally something happened this past week that silenced all of those thoughts and helped me get some much-needed rest.

Our doctor set a date to proceed with an induced labor if our daughter doesn’t arrive on her own in the next week.

In theory, that should have sent my overthinking mind into a frenzy.

Now that I had an exact date to put on the calendar, I expected all of those thoughts, concerns and worries to go into overdrive.

But as my wife and I walked out of the doctor’s office, the exact opposite happened.

I left overcome with joy that I would get to hold my daughter in my arms in just a few days.

The concerns of whether I’d get enough sleep turned into thoughts of getting to swaddle her and watching her fall asleep without a care in the world.

They turned into visions of getting to read to her in her nursery and hearing her laugh at the pictures in her books.

And they turned into the overwhelming pride I’ll get each time I see her interacting with her mother, the strongest and bravest role model she could ever have in her life.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m still terrified in so many ways that I should probably still be losing sleep.

But it’s almost as if my mind – for possibly the first time ever – has agreed to block out the over-planning and over-thinking to help me sleep and get to the day I meet my daughter for the first time even quicker.

So for the last couple of nights, I just can’t help going to sleep with a smile from ear to ear as I count down the days until my life changes forever.

