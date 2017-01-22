ROD GUAJARDO: Public education advocates express genuine concerns

Anyone in Jackson who doesn’t believe that supporters of public education are concerned about efforts to rewrite Mississippi’s school funding formula should have ventured up to Tupelo on Saturday.

A group of nearly 50 Northeast Mississippi residents – including parents, educators, elected officials and community leaders – gathered on the second floor of Tupelo City Hall to discuss ongoing efforts by some in the state capitol to change how Mississippi’s schools are funded.

The discussion was led by Sen. Hob Bryan, who represents District 7 which includes Itawamba, Lee and Monroe counties.

Bryan, D-Amory, was one of the architects of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program in 1997 that changed how the state government would supply funds for school districts across the state to educate students and was considered landmark legislation nationally when it was passed.

While Bryan’s passion for issues may sometimes rub people the wrong way, his commitment to public education in Mississippi comes through crystal clear anytime he speaks.

And on Saturday, he was joined with a room full of like-minded Mississippians who voiced serious concern that potential changes currently being discussed by state leaders would ultimately harm students and teachers.

All of these comments link back to a New Jersey-based education consulting nonprofit organization hired by legislative leaders in October to rewrite Mississippi’s school funding formula.

If you’ve kept up with the news or talked to anyone in the education or political circles in the last few months, the words “EdBuild” have surely come up.

The Legislature’s top two leaders, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in the Senate, announced late last year the hiring of the consulting organization to work on the revamp of MAEP.

The legislative leaders said at the time the study was intended “to modernize the outdated” way of providing funding to schools and ensured residents that they would not be spending any less money in the classroom.

During the town hall meeting Saturday, Bryan spent a fair amount of time explaining how Mississippi ended up with MAEP and the way the formula is supposed to function.

The Adequate Education Program was passed in 1997 to replace the Minimum Program that was passed in the early 1950s to provide state funds to the local school districts. The Minimum Program funding was based on the number of teachers a district needed to meet its enrollment needs.

MAEP calls for the state to determine the amount per child needed to provide an “adequate” education in C-level or adequate districts that are run efficiently based on a number of different factors. The districts receive that amount of money for each child in their system.

Local districts are expected to provide a portion of the costs – at least 28 mills or no more than 27 percent of the total costs, whichever is less.

One of the intents of the legislation at the time, Bryan said, was to ensure adequate resources for property poor districts. Through the years, though, some legislators have complained that poorer districts receive a greater share of their funds from the state compared to more affluent districts, even though, all districts receive the bulk of their funding from the state.

Bryan believes the work being done now to study and revamp the formula is being done carelessly, in private meetings with no input from stakeholders and with ulterior motives to promote a voucher-program agenda that will ultimately direct public funds to private schools.

Since EdBuild’s official unveiling of its proposal last week, many questions seem to remain on how exactly this funding method will benefit students.

And those questions, it’s important to note, are coming from Republicans and Democrats; educators and non-educators; and parents and young people invested in their communities.

There simply seems to be too many details that were not included in the report or are being left out with the notion that they will get answered as we go or even after legislation is passed.

And that brings us to where we are today.

Legislators have introduced a “dummy bill” which will begin moving through the normal legislative process.

One would hope that something as significant as a change to the way our schools are funded wouldn’t need to be pushed forward with an incomplete bill that will get finished later.

I’m all for effective and efficient government, but the idea that meaningful solutions to help improve our state’s education system were researched, developed and presented in three months seems unlikely.

If we as a state truly feel that MAEP isn’t the best way for our schools and students to succeed, let’s delve deep into the issue to find out what has and hasn’t worked, find other states with successful public education funding methods and bring together community stakeholders to provide input.

That’s the best way we can ensure we’re making changes that will benefit our students for generations to come.

