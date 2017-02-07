ROGER WICKER: Judge Gorsuch’s judicial philosophy similar to Scalia’s

The tragic death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia last February left a colossal void on the highest court in our nation. He was brilliant, principled and fair, unmoved by politics or public opinion. The task of replacing him is enormous, but President Trump has put forward an excellent nominee who embodies the characteristics that Scalia brought to the bench.

Judge Neil Gorsuch is more than qualified for this consequential role. His legal background includes clerking for two Supreme Court justices and serving for the past 10 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Denver. He has earned widespread bipartisan respect for his intellect, collegiality and fairness when it comes to applying the law and the Constitution. His nomination to the Tenth Circuit was unanimously approved by the Senate.

The Senate has a constitutional responsibility to provide “advice and consent” on executive nominations, including judges to federal courts, appeals courts and the Supreme Court. As Mississippi’s U.S. Senator, I take my part in this process seriously.

Last November, the American people elected a president who promised to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court in the mold of Scalia. President Trump has followed through on this promise with Judge Gorsuch. He is a nominee capable of earning support from both Republicans and Democrats. In fact, several Democrats currently serving in the Senate, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), were among those who confirmed him to the Tenth Circuit in 2006.

I am pleased President Trump has selected a judge who understands the importance of defending our constitutional rights and unabashedly protecting our religious freedoms. This was made clear in the Hobby Lobby case, in which Judge Gorsuch agreed that Obamacare mandates should not force business owners to violate their religious beliefs. He has also ruled against the removal of the Ten Commandments from public land.

The highest court in our country serves as a vital check on potential excesses of the government’s legislative and executive branches. It is not a place for activism or policymaking. In keeping with Justice Scalia’s legacy of judicial restraint, Judge Gorsuch has a record of upholding our Constitution’s separation of powers.

At 49 years old, Judge Gorsuch can shape the future of the Supreme Court for many years to come if confirmed. I am confident he will remain true to the judicial philosophy and convictions that have brought him to this point in his distinguished career. As Americans know, a single vote in Supreme Court decisions can have a major impact. Landmark cases protecting Second Amendment rights and religious freedom have been decided by one vote.

We need Supreme Court justices who are committed to defending the Constitution and the principles it enshrines. I believe Judge Gorsuch has the intellect and competence to fulfill this responsibility, and I look forward to his confirmation process in the Senate.

Roger Wicker is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.