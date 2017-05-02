ROGER WICKER: Obama-era rules hurting broadband expansion

Posted on by in Opinion
ROGER WICKER

ROGER WICKER

The Internet has revolutionized our world over the past 25 years, and it has done so within a regulatory framework that allowed for unprecedented growth and tremendous breakthroughs. Unnecessary interference from Washington only threatens to disrupt this successful equation.

I support the recent announcement by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to roll back the misguided and overbearing regulatory structure imposed during the Obama Administration. Access, choice and low costs are important to American consumers when it comes to high-speed Internet. That is not what the Democratic-led FCC achieved with the reclassification of broadband service under a burdensome, utility-like regulatory framework.

Instead, the short-term effect of giving the federal government broad control over the Internet has produced exactly the opposite results. In a recent speech, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai noted how big and small Internet service providers have been negatively affected, with plans for investment and innovation curtailed. When that happens, consumers lose out on better services and options.

Closing the digital divide is a top priority of mine as chairman of the Senate Commerce subcommittee that oversees Internet issues. To do so, Internet service providers need the confidence and certainty to invest in our nation’s most rural areas. A restrictive regulatory framework that chills growth and jeopardizes investment could hold back our underserved communities, stifling the potential for jobs and economic development with it.

Moreover, the Obama-era decision by the FCC to classify broadband service as a “common carrier” under Title II of the “Communications Act of 1934” simply does not make sense. Title II is supposed to apply to telephone and utility companies. It was intended for the Ma Bell monopoly of the Great Depression – a market much different from the broadband landscape of the 21st century. A heavy-handed regulatory structure does more harm than good in an environment that has succeeded because competition was allowed to flourish there. Simply put, the FCC’s party-line vote to adopt Title II amounted to a government takeover of the Internet.

This is not to suggest the need for a completely hands-off regulatory approach. For example, protecting consumer privacy is of the utmost importance. In addition, Internet providers should not be able to block legal content or prioritize certain network traffic. But a light-touch regulatory system has created the online experience Americans enjoy today. The FCC’s proposal to restore this light-touch framework is a sensible move. This was the regulatory framework that existed under both Democratic and Republican administrations until 2015.

The FCC’s action also offers Congress an opportunity to do more to ensure a free and open Internet for all Americans. This is a non-controversial goal, and one that has been touted by Republicans and Democrats. Lawmakers from both political parties can agree that broadband Internet should be accessible, affordable and reliable. At the heart of the issue is how to put a free and open Internet into practice while protecting consumers and their online experience.

The FCC’s announcement that it seeks to reverse the utility-style classification lays the groundwork for a legislative solution. The time is ripe for Congress to find a way to balance proper regulatory oversight without stifling the freedom of Internet service providers to grow and innovate. Republican lawmakers have already put forward constructive policy ideas as a start. I am hopeful a bipartisan majority will agree that a legislative solution is the best way to ensure certainty, where rules are in place to protect consumers and promote innovation for years to come.

Roger Wicker is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • DWarren

    Where was Establishment Republican Sen. Wicker’s principled check and balance on the “unnecessary interference from Washington” during the Obama administration? It was non-existent. Why didn’t Establishment Republican Sen. Wicker previously lead a good faith effort “to roll back the misguided and overbearing regulatory structure imposed during the Obama Administration?” I believe he preferred to step meekly aside and allow the radical far Left Progressive Democrats to run things without so much as a mild peep of an objection.
    Establishment Republican Wicker freely admits that he occupies a position as “chairman of the Senate Commerce subcommittee that oversees Internet issues.” He could have done something. He chose to do nothing. He obviously did nothing to check or to balance the Progressive Democrat Obama administration’s interference or to roll back the misguided and overbearing regulatory structure imposed during the Obama administration. His ruse as an Establishment Republican is to talk like a conservative during election season, but once elected and sworn into a term of office immediately to forsake lifting so much as a pinky finger to resist radical far Left Progressive Democrat overreach with its resulting centralized bureaucracy. Mississippi needs a senator who will not only talk conservative but vote conservative and strenuously resist Progressive Democrat lunacy full time–rather than merely talking conservative during the campaign to get elected and then turn coat and turn his back on traditional American values. Like all Establishment Republicans, Wicker is incompetent and incapable. Shoot, he isn’t even willing to resist power grabs by radical far Left socialist Progressive Democrats.
    Wicker’s Establishment Republican definition of representing the people of Mississippi was clearly demonstrated when both he and Cochran turned their backs and their coats on two-thirds of the voters of Mississippi and called for the Mississippi Flag to be hauled down and discarded. He and Cochran chose to represent not the majority of Mississippians, but to carry water for the radical anti-South anti-Mississippi minority of perennial malcontent radical far Left Progressive Democrat activists who despise the American concept of majority rule self-government. What Mississippi and the nation really needs is two senators from Mississippi who not only talk conservative, but who vote conservative and who fight for traditional American values as a matter of principle. Wicker and Cochran are Establishment Republicans who could not care less about voting conservative and fighting for traditional American values, in my opinion. Their attitudes and actions are driven by political correctness rather than by traditional American values principle.