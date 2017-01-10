ROGER WICKER: Time to repeal Obamacare is now

ROGER WICKER

I voted against the President’s health-care law when Democratic supermajorities in Congress passed it in 2010.

I voted for the law’s repeal in 2015, but that legislation was vetoed by President Obama.

Now Congress is presented with another opportunity to end Obamacare and put us on a path forward to lower costs and expand choices for Americans.

The Senate is currently considering a repeal resolution, which could pass in the coming days.

Under the Trump Administration, this effort to repeal and replace the law is nearing reality.

Mississippians have told me time and again why the health-care law does not work for them. For starters, the cost of health insurance has become unaffordable.

How are families expected to remain financially secure with skyrocketing monthly premiums and deductibles in the thousands of dollars?

This is hardly the $2,500 average decrease that President Obama promised the law would achieve.

Mississippians have not been able to keep their doctors, as was also promised.

The law has forced insurers to cancel plans, leaving some people with no option other than to change or lose their coverage.

Now, with the exit of major insurers from the federal insurance exchanges, the prospect of choosing the best health provider is even more difficult.

More than half of the counties in our state have only one insurer offering Obamacare plans this year. These problems have only gotten worse with time.

Instead of continuing the government takeover of health care, a market-driven approach would recognize the power of competition to keep premiums down.

Washington’s overreach under Obamacare has left small businesses dealing with burdensome rules and uncertainty.

The time and costs of complying with these rules squanders the resources that could instead be used to create new jobs.

For the past eight years, I have said that this 2,700-page health-care law is not a practical solution. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi famously said the law should be passed so Americans “can find out what’s in it.”

Americans have learned what’s in it and the consensus is clear: Obamacare has not brought about constructive change, only more problems.

Eight out of 10 Americans, according to a recent Gallup poll, want major changes to the law or want it replaced altogether. They know what does and does not work because they have lived with the consequences of this flawed law.

Unfortunately, the damage inflicted by Obamacare will not be fixed overnight. Republicans are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Americans who through no fault of their own are on Obamacare.

Repealing Obamacare is just the first step toward enacting policies that put Mississippi families first.

Roger Wicker is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

    Now that the political wrangling of Obamacare is about to come to an end, and MS residents have the dream team of GOP operatives all the way from the Gov’s office to the White house perhaps it’s time for individual voters to actually get informed about some facts; rather than wasting time moaning and complaining. Let’s actually get something done.

    The average total cost of a employer based policy in the US is around $17,500. Employees average premiums per year are $4710, employers making up the difference. In MS and AL, employees average out of pocket premium cost is $5600 per year; in Ca that average is $4600.
    Factor in the difference in average salary, and it’s easy to understand MS residents pay a higher percentage of their salary for health care insurance. The same is true about taxes. How is the economy of MS supposed to grow if her residents are paying more in taxes, more for healthcare, out of the pocket of a wage earner making less per hour?

    We can waste time arguing over people who cannot afford insurance, why they can’t, etc. how horrible everyone is on the opposite side of the fence – -but why?

    For years, the GOP has touted interstate health care markets; I happen to agree. So did the people who brought us Obamacare; little known fact, Obamacare had that provision. I make my living in sales; competition drives down prices, period. Yes, it makes my job more difficult, it will make the health insurance jobs more difficult, but that’s the way of capitalism, something I also support. So let’s join together to push for interstate commerce of health care plans so MS residents will pay the same % of wage for health care that other state residents do.

    Last year, I paid $20 out of pocket for double hernia surgery. I had an excellent surgeon: the longest office visit wait I recall was 15 min. When I get the flu, I call up my plan’s phone-in physician line, get a prescription based on the bug that’s going around, and go to the drive through to pick up my prescription. That’s what I want for MS residents too. You deserve it.

    Health savings plans: well ever wonder why United Health care is having so much trouble? I left that plan for that very reason. For youth, you run out of money in your health savings plan and you’re right back to paying out of pocket, declaring bankruptcy, if you have a major health event, like a car wreck or pregnancy. How exactly is someone making minimum wage supposed to pack enough money away in a health savings plan, some which require you to use -up on a yearly basis, to cover a major health event?

    I don’t care if the GOP comes up with the solution: I hope they do. Let’s work together.