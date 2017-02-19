SID SALTER: Lessons from watching Warren Buffett, Wal-Mart, Amazon

The fight in Mississippi over a very straightforward decision regarding whether it’s in the state’s best interests to collect the same seven percent sales tax on online sales that we have forced bricks-and-mortar retailers to collect since 1932 is getting heated.

Opponents of online sales tax collections want you to forget many substantive facts.

Forget the fact that 74 percent of Americans – some 230 million people – are already paying sales tax when they shop with Amazon. Forget that in the 45 states that have a sales tax, all but six already collects sales or use taxes from online or remote sellers.

Forget that there is no logical, rational argument that justifies forcing traditional retailers to collect sales taxes while giving online retailers a pass. Forget that Amazon and other online sellers already see the handwriting on the judicial wall – hence their negotiated settlements with a growing number of states because they know the old Quill decision is on the ropes.

Forget that President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch wrote in a recent Colorado case involving the online sales tax question in a concurring opinion in Direct Marketing Association Inc. v. Brohl: “If anything, by asking us to strike down Colorado’s law, out-of-state mail order and internet retailers don’t seek comparable treatment to their in-state brick-and-mortar rivals, they seek more favorable treatment, a competitive advantage, a sort of judicially sponsored arbitrage opportunity or ‘tax shelter.’”

The Mississippi Department of Revenue has already ironed out a deal with online retailer Amazon to collect sales tax on their online sales in Mississippi. That came in reaction to the growing majority of states that are moving to force online sellers to abide by the same rules as traditional retailers in terms of sales taxes.

More large online retailers are expected to follow. But what appeared to a wise decision by the majority of Mississippi legislators to shore up the ongoing erosion of the largest single segment of the state’s revenue stream has run into turbulence as special interests spend mightily to defend the status quo.

Into that pitched battle came the best endorsement for the state’s decision to pursue online sales tax collection in the form of a business decision by one of America’s most respected business icons – Warren Buffett.

Over the last several months, Buffett dumped 90 percent of his stock in big box retailer Wal-Mart – a fixture in Mississippi that slowly but surely put a huge number of Mississippi small businesses out of business in straight competition. Remember, Wal-Mart collects sales tax in their stores and online sales because they have a “nexus” in the state through their stores and distribution centers.

Why? Because of concerns that American shopping habits are changing from traditional retailers to online sales. Buffett expressed concerns about the ability of Wal-Mart and other traditional retail sellers to compete successfully in the long term with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos – saying it was unlikely that competitors would “out-Bezos Bezos.”

Motley Fool writer Todd Campbell reported: “In the past, Buffett was slow to embrace the use of the internet to boost sales at Berkshire Hathaway’s wholly owned companies. However, that’s recently been changing, and as he sees the sales tailwinds at his companies from his online initiatives, it may be factoring into his increasing admiration of Bezos, and his declining interest in owning bricks-and-mortar companies like Wal-Mart.

“It’s probably not lost on Buffett that Amazon has been a much better investment than Wal-Mart over the years, either. Under Bezos’ leadership, Amazon’s trailing-12-month revenue has surged to $128 billion since 1994, and that has resulted in astonishing returns for long-term investors. Over the past 15 years, Amazon’s 34 percent-per-year average return crushes the average 12.9 percent return for the specialty retail industry, and it absolutely demolishes Wal-Mart’s 3.2 percent annual return over the period.”

Mississippi relies on sales tax collections for about 40 percent of the state’s General Fund budget. The state has already enacted substantial tax cuts in recent years and the state’s revenue stream is at best flat.

Warren Buffett read the tea leaves on the future of traditional retail versus online sales and made a business decision accordingly. Mississippi’s Legislature should ignore the special interests and do the same thing – make a wise decision for stabilizing future state revenues.

Sid Salter is a syndicated Mississippi columnist. Readers can contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.