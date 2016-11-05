TIM WILDMON: Trump resonates as ‘old school patriotic’

At the time of this writing, Hillary Clinton is ahead of Donald Trump in the race for the White House, but no one really knows by how much. The national polls are not important; it’s the battleground states like Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Colorado and a few others that one needs to track to see who is favored. This is because we elect a president not by popular vote but by the Electoral College system, which is designed to give the smaller states a little more say in the outcome so they will not be completely ignored by the candidates.

I have written here before that we may have seen the last Republican president for a long time, if ever again. The Democrats control four of the top six states with the largest number of Electoral College votes. They include California (55), New York (29), Illinois (20) and Pennsylvania (20) and this gives them a huge advantage no matter who the candidate is. If Bozo the Clown were the Democratic candidate for president, Bozo the Clown would win California, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Texas is the only top six state (38) the GOP can count on. Florida (29) can go either way.

So, basically there are five big cities that control our country’s presidential election. Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago are the cities, and because they are large and liberal, they overwhelm the more rural parts of their states.

Not to depress my fellow conservatives, but I think a majority of Americans now buy into the idea of a larger role in our lives than the federal government has traditionally played. Generally speaking, Democrats tell us they have a program for every problem while the Republicans say they will clear the field so you can provide for yourself. More people now like the idea of a program and you just can’t out free-stuff Democrats in Washington, D.C. Bernie Sanders promised free college for everyone should he be elected. Clinton has a somewhat modified version of that. If you are a young person of voting age who are you going to vote for?

Republicans have their own problems, as have been exposed through the candidacy of Trump. They were elected to Congress in historical numbers in 2010 and 2012 to fight back against President Obama and the Democrats, and they didn’t put up much of a fight. I never will forget John Boehner and Mitch McConnell – the top two GOP leaders in Congress, having a press conference to tell the world they would never “shut down the government.” No one likes “shutting down the government,” but once you’ve told your opponent that you will never consider using the only real leverage you have, namely the “power of the purse,” then you become impotent to stop him. The GOP base saw this, which led to the demise of Boehner and closer to home, almost cost Thad Cochran his senate seat.

Bill and Hillary Clinton are followed by scandal after scandal. Why? Because they play on the edges, practice deceit, sell favors and lie and cover up over and over and over again with a straight face. And they get away with it most of the time.

Trump is what I call “old school patriotic.” He has his personality flaws and playboy past as baggage. But I do believe he wants to “make America great again,” and he has surrounded himself with many true conservatives and many Christians whom I admire – like Dr. Ben Carson and Gov. Mike Pence. Trump doesn’t need this job. He’s spent millions of his own money. I believe his heart is in the right place, and he would be smart enough to lead the country.

We will see what happens Tuesday. Trump is still a longshot. But he’s been a longshot since he started. I might not bet for him, but I certainly wouldn’t bet against The Donald.

Tim Wildmon is a Lee County resident. He is president of the American Family Association, but the column represents his personal opinion unless otherwise noted. Contact him at twildmon@afa.net.