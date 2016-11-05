TIM WILDMON: Trump resonates as ‘old school patriotic’

TIM WILDMON

At the time of this writing, Hillary Clinton is ahead of Donald Trump in the race for the White House, but no one really knows by how much. The national polls are not important; it’s the battleground states like Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Colorado and a few others that one needs to track to see who is favored. This is because we elect a president not by popular vote but by the Electoral College system, which is designed to give the smaller states a little more say in the outcome so they will not be completely ignored by the candidates.

I have written here before that we may have seen the last Republican president for a long time, if ever again. The Democrats control four of the top six states with the largest number of Electoral College votes. They include California (55), New York (29), Illinois (20) and Pennsylvania (20) and this gives them a huge advantage no matter who the candidate is. If Bozo the Clown were the Democratic candidate for president, Bozo the Clown would win California, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Texas is the only top six state (38) the GOP can count on. Florida (29) can go either way.

So, basically there are five big cities that control our country’s presidential election. Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago are the cities, and because they are large and liberal, they overwhelm the more rural parts of their states.

Not to depress my fellow conservatives, but I think a majority of Americans now buy into the idea of a larger role in our lives than the federal government has traditionally played. Generally speaking, Democrats tell us they have a program for every problem while the Republicans say they will clear the field so you can provide for yourself. More people now like the idea of a program and you just can’t out free-stuff Democrats in Washington, D.C. Bernie Sanders promised free college for everyone should he be elected. Clinton has a somewhat modified version of that. If you are a young person of voting age who are you going to vote for?

Republicans have their own problems, as have been exposed through the candidacy of Trump. They were elected to Congress in historical numbers in 2010 and 2012 to fight back against President Obama and the Democrats, and they didn’t put up much of a fight. I never will forget John Boehner and Mitch McConnell – the top two GOP leaders in Congress, having a press conference to tell the world they would never “shut down the government.” No one likes “shutting down the government,” but once you’ve told your opponent that you will never consider using the only real leverage you have, namely the “power of the purse,” then you become impotent to stop him. The GOP base saw this, which led to the demise of Boehner and closer to home, almost cost Thad Cochran his senate seat.

Bill and Hillary Clinton are followed by scandal after scandal. Why? Because they play on the edges, practice deceit, sell favors and lie and cover up over and over and over again with a straight face. And they get away with it most of the time.

Trump is what I call “old school patriotic.” He has his personality flaws and playboy past as baggage. But I do believe he wants to “make America great again,” and he has surrounded himself with many true conservatives and many Christians whom I admire – like Dr. Ben Carson and Gov. Mike Pence. Trump doesn’t need this job. He’s spent millions of his own money. I believe his heart is in the right place, and he would be smart enough to lead the country.

We will see what happens Tuesday. Trump is still a longshot. But he’s been a longshot since he started. I might not bet for him, but I certainly wouldn’t bet against The Donald.

Tim Wildmon is a Lee County resident. He is president of the American Family Association, but the column represents his personal opinion unless otherwise noted. Contact him at twildmon@afa.net.

  • DownGoesBrown

    Like a fever blister popping up the night before a big job interview, here comes an AFA “opinion” column after a long hiatus.

    • TWBDB

      Seriously, can someone please tell what is “old school patriot” about Donald Trump? I don’t care if you support him or not, there’s not a damn thing “old school patriot” about the man

      • DownGoesBrown

        “You can’t out-free stuff the democrats.” Timmy should probably check out a list of the nation’s most federally-dependent states and look at their house/senate contingents.

      • DWarren

        Tim, On June 6, 1944 eighteen year old Americans stormed the beaches of Normandy in the face of certain death to beat back the scourge of Nazi Socialism threatening the world. Today, eighteen year old college students need a designated “safe space” on campus for fear that their feelings might get hurt by someone disagreeing with their loony leftist ideas. I don’t believe that you’ll appreciate the distinction, but it needed to be said.

        • DownGoesBrown

          On November 6, 2016, a comment section pseudo-intellectual attempted to draw a parallel between a historical event to present day because no one agreed with his long-winded, redundant post history.

          • DWarren

            So, you’re opposed to intellect and to America? Come to think of it–adversity to both eminently qualifies you for membership in the progressive Left.

          • DownGoesBrown

            Nah, just opposed to pseudo-intellectuals whose 500-plus comments of derp qualify them for as a lobotomy candidate.

          • DWarren

            You’ll forgive me, if I place no merit in the opinion of one who finds a multi-paragraph opinion piece too much a challenge. (I’m trying to employ small words and a single sentence so as not to tax your limited comprehension skill set.)

          • DownGoesBrown

            Don’t mind reading multi-paragraphs when the poster has something of substance to post; sadly, you don’t qualify. It’s quite telling that Mr. Employing Small Words didn’t know what “pseudo-intellectual” meant. The “D” in DWarren stands for derp, correct?

          • DWarren

            Pseudo is derived from the Greek pseudesthai, to lie, and denotes that which is fake, false, phony, spurious. The word entered the English language in the 15th Century via Middle English from Late Latin.
            Which historical reference did I cite that was fake, false, or spurious. Are you unaware that eighteen year old Americans stormed the beaches of Normandy in June 1944, or that today’s eighteen year olds feel entitled to “safe spaces” on college campuses? Are you one of those folks who are unable to differentiate trading barbed insults for substantive conversation? Maybe you think that if you hurl a couple of mean words at me that I’ll fold like an old worn out aluminum lawn chair in a hurricane. Well, I assure you that after you’ve been where I’ve been and done what I’ve done, it becomes difficult to fear anyone or anything. Now, put up and show me something I posted that was fake, false, phony, or spurious or put a sock in it. Just because a blow hard like you says something doesn’t make it so. Here’s your chance to demonstrate your intellectual acumen for all to see; or to fail to do so and expose yourself as a empty suit featherbrain.

          • DownGoesBrown

            Actually, your post is derived from the good folks at Wikipedia dot org. Good web searching, Derp.

            Such a weird tangent here. Why all the disdain for college students? IHL wouldn’t transfer those DeVry credits? Also, a blowhard (yes, “blowhard” is one word) would be someone who replied to internet comments with verbose, irrelevant-to-the-subject/multi-paragraphs orgies with the thesaurus. You bleat about safe spaces; looks like my posts have you triggered and ranting like a b-movie villain.

            Congrats on learning about the Battle of Normandy. It’s amazing what Nick Jr. airs nowadays.

          • DWarren

            DGB, your posts are better evidence that the state of pedagogy in our nation has sunken to new depths of inadequate incompetence than anything I or anyone else could ever say. You have yet to rebut a single assertion that I’ve made with a coherent and rational response. Are you incapable of doing anything but hurling barbed invective? I’ll bet you are one of those guys who ignored everything his teachers said because he had already learned everything he needed to know in Kindergarten, aren’t you? Or may one infer that perhaps you are an example of the stereotypical jock who responded to every question from the professor about the content of course material with, “I plays sports,” and depended on the coach to secure you a passing grade under the table–for the good of the team, of course. There is a reason that persons attending college on athletic scholarship are called “student-athletes.” I’m not surprised that the reason the word “student” appears first in the hyphenated appellative completely eluded you.

        • TWBDB

          I understand the brave soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy did so because they fought a tyrannical form of government which took hold by the same bigoted populist methods being employed today. Like then, the tyrants claiming to represent the core common values of the middle class spread fear and mistrust of people with different viewpoints on politics, religion, and life in general to the point of violent civil unrest to ‘take back’ their country. Diversity was declared the enemy: conformity to a single politic the only way acceptable. ‘Safe spaces’, like the one we post to here in the Daily Journal infiltrated and ultimately shut down: after all why would they be useful if divergent ideas taboo.

          Yes Dale, I do appreciate the distinction, as well as the similarities.

  • SoldierofaDifferentStripe

    Drumpf is nothing but an early 21st Century version of P.T. Barnum. A real turd tornado. Figures the AFA talking head would support the [deleted] candidate.

  • DWarren

    If the AFA is a fever blister, the Clintons are a boil on the posterior of the nation that is in serious need of lancing.

    • DownGoesBrown

      If AFA is a fever blister, then this mini research paper is a leaky colostomy bag.

      • DWarren

        Unfortunately, the leaked contents must have been dumped in your head.

        • DownGoesBrown

          Only because of a wet-dry vac mishap with your keyboard.

