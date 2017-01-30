TRENT KELLY: Americans deserve better than ACA

Hardworking Mississippians and all Americans need to be in charge of their health care.

We saw that right diminished seven years ago when the Affordable Care Act was passed.

Since then, insurance prices have risen significantly while access to doctors has decreased for many.

Many small businesses have been forced to stop offering health coverage at all. Obamacare just hasn’t worked, and this misguided law needs to be repealed.

Despite repeated promises that “if you like your health care, you can keep it,” it’s clear that this hasn’t been the case.

Employers have been forced to stop offering health coverage, and for those that do, premiums have continued to rise.

Families across our state are living with the uncertainty that their monthly rates will increase, or worse, that their health insurance company will just pull out of the market altogether. For individuals who have been forced to buy coverage, it’s often insurance in name only. A plan with a $6,000 deductible is hardly affordable, meaningful health care. Americans deserve better.

In the 115th Congress, we finally have the opportunity to get this law off the books and replace it with policies that will work for more Americans. One of the first actions of this Congress was the consideration of S. Con. Res. 3. This legislation passed the House with my support on January 13, 2017 by a 227-198 vote and sets in motion a plan to move forward with a stable transition to repeal and replace the health care law. It’s clear that a one-size-fits-all approach to health care doesn’t work.

A replacement must result in affordable, patient-centered health care that will empower patients and doctors to make the decisions that are best for them, not government bureaucrats. This is especially important for rural areas like Mississippi where patients already face issues accessing critical services. We will put forth policies that allow for more competition in the health care marketplace and won’t punish employers.

While President Trump’s executive actions to ease some burdens of the health care law will provide immediate relief, it is the responsibility of Congress to repair the current broken system. Individuals should be given the power to choose and not place that decision in the hands of the federal government, insurance companies or employers.

As Congress continues to debate how this can best be done, I will continue to be your voice in Washington to ensure that the people of North Mississippi are represented.

Trent Kelly is a U.S. representative serving Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. Readers can connect with Kelly through his website www.trentkelly.house.gov or by calling (662) 841-8808.