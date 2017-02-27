TRENT KELLY: It’s an exciting time for our nation

This is an exciting time for the 115th Congress and for our nation. In my meetings with everyone from healthcare providers in the state to rural water advocates to law enforcement personnel, it is clear that there is optimism about what we can achieve in the coming months.

Already, we have seen progress made to secure our borders, return power to state and local officials and get the economy on track by streamlining the approval process for infrastructure projects. The effects of these actions aren’t just demonstrated by the stock market’s record highs, but by the local businesses right in the First District who feel they finally have the certainty they need to expand their companies and hire more workers.

If we don’t keep our nation safe, anything else we do won’t matter much. We have made it a top priority to strengthen our military. My colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee have listened to the soldiers on the ground. We will ensure that they receive the training, equipment and resources necessary to be prepared for any adversary at home and overseas.

These brave men and women have answered the call to defend our country. They need our support, and they are going to get it.

As we grow our economy, businesses need certainty. Employers that I have talked to are encouraged that they will no longer have to wonder if they will be punished by the federal government for expanding or if they will be forced out of business by new regulations.

Beyond rolling back the power of Washington bureaucrats, they are eager to see tax reform that will make American companies more competitive and benefit consumers, employees and the American taxpayer.

In addition to these reforms, Congress is already making progress toward a smooth transition to repealing the current healthcare law and replacing it with policies that will empower Mississippians and all Americans with the ability to make their own healthcare choices based on their individual needs. I have heard from patients, providers and insurance companies that all support a fix to the broken system, and they are ready to work with Congress to get a new plan in place.

This is a good start, but the work of this Congress is only beginning. While those who want a larger government and more federal involvement in the lives of Americans will continue to express displeasure, the vast majority of North Mississippians know that they have the resources to be successful; they just need Washington to get out of the way.

The voice of the First District will be heard on Capitol Hill. That’s a promise.

Trent Kelly is a U.S. representative serving Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. Readers can connect with Kelly through his website www.trentkelly.house.gov or by calling (662) 841-8808.