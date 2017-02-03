W. DEREK RUSSELL: The arts live or die with you

If losing so many talented individuals in 2016 and now 2017 (Mary Tyler Moore and John Hurt, just to name two) wasn’t bad enough, we almost lost another champion for the arts this week – one that would have had long-stretching effects.

The Mississippi Arts Commission, which was created in the late ‘60s by the Mississippi legislature and turns 50 next year, faced annihilation by state lawmakers on Tuesday. Senate Bill 2611 and House Bill 1325 were poised to dissolve the commission, handing over its duties to the Mississippi Development Authority.

Thanks, in large part, to some motivated and arts-loving Mississippi citizens rallying around MAC, the bills died before gaining traction, and MAC and the Mississippi arts are safe.

For today.

It bears repeating: Politics have no place dictating the arts; only aiding. And if you’re someone who called Jackson to defend MAC in the past several days, you should definitely call back now and thank those lawmakers for not letting the bills come to fruition.

And when you do call back, remind them.

Remind them the arts have as much a place in Mississippi as any industry or business infrastructure. Remind them the arts are just as important in our state as sports in Oxford, Starkville or Hattiesburg. Tell them how the arts have impacted you personally. Remind them we come from a state full of storytellers, illustrators, performers and entertainers.

Call them and tell them we have Kermit the Frog, Rowlf the Dog, the Swedish Chef and “Sesame Street,” thanks to a boy from Greenville.

Call and remind them that we have rock ‘n’ roll, in part, thanks to a boy from Tupelo. Email them to remind them about a King from Berclair or a man who sold his soul to the devil at the crossroads from Hazelhurst. Send them a track from John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Sam Cooke, Tammy Wynette, Conway Twitty, Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes, Leontyne Price, Jimmy Buffett or Britney Spears. Tell them about Rae Sremmurd or Trent Harmon.

Write a handwritten letter about Faulkner, Welty, Williams, Morris or Grisham.

Tell them one of the stars of NBC’s highest-rated show, “This Is Us,” was born in Collins. Remind them that the voice of Darth Vader was born in Arkabutla. Tell them about Tig Notaro’s comedy.

Tell them about local filmmakers Glenn Payne and Michael Williams or artist William Heard. Brag about the GumTree Museum of Art or North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. Tell them about Tupelo Community Theatre’s latest win at the Mississippi Theatre Association. Remind them that Link Centre is a purveyor for the arts, locally and abroad.

Tell them my about my niece, Cora, who is an amazing artist and was born in Tupelo.

Don’t take the arts for granted. There are already talks in Washington, D.C., of cutting funding for public broadcasting as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.

Remind those we elect that you don’t mess with the arts.

The arts mess with you.

W. Derek Russell is the Daily Journal’s arts and entertainment reporter. Contact him @wderekrussell on Twitter or email him at derek.russell@journalinc.com.