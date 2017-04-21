W. DEREK RUSSELL: Attaboy, Clark

On a frigid night one December – Christmas Eve in fact – my daughter opened a small package with a bow to find a furry head pop out and lick her cheek. The some-week-old puppy inside yipped at her, instantly warming our hearts – even my cold one.

Driving to church that evening, I asked Wesley what she wanted to name her new pet, thinking we’d have to keep away terrible choices like “Rainbow Dash” or “Olaf.” She thought for a moment and then excitedly answered, “Clark Kent!”

Now, I know what you’re thinking. The truth of the matter is: I had absolutely nothing to do with that decision whatsoever. She came up with it all on her own.

Thus, Clark Kent joined the Russell clan and became our right-hand-dog. Sometime later he even got himself a girlfriend aptly named Lois Lane.

In the years since his arrival, Clark has grown to be taller than me when standing on his hind legs, but that hasn’t kept him from being the ultimate lap dog. He’s quiet, loyal, nudges your hand if you’re not touching him and is probably wiser than most humans I know or interact with on a daily basis.

Was wiser, at least.

My daughter’s best friend/confidant/pillow/toy/companion met his end tragically last week. All he left us was a ton of memories and broken hearts.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve lost dogs before. I’ve lost friends before. Being cold-hearted doesn’t make me numb to loss. But this one was a sharp hurt, even if it was in a long line of hurts. This was the kind of hurt that makes your fingers move involuntarily and your eyes hurt before the tears even start.

In the past, there was Jingles – a Christmas present for my sister who was already on the scene at the time of my birth. He was a schnauzer that cried under my crib once I came home from the hospital. I don’t actually recall this, I’m just telling you what I was told. You’ll have to quibble with my mother over the second-hand story if you find me to not be telling the truth. Jingles had to be put to sleep when I was at a young age, but I can remember the incident, sans the concept of a dog’s mortality.

Some years later, Ben came on the scene. Ben was my English Springer Spaniel. Ben was a lot of things but, above all, Ben was too big for our house, so Ben had to go. The decision to let him go wasn’t left up to or signed off on by me. This was 1995. I was 10 or 11 and didn’t really have a say-so. Don’t hold that against my mother. She knew what she was doing and she made the right choice; not that I saw that at the time.

Her plan to shield me from more pain backfired when – after she had sent me away to see the film “Babe” in theaters – I arrived home early to witness the transaction, much to my dismay. Nothing makes the pain of a 10-year-old boy losing his dog go away like watching a film about a talking pig. But I showed up in time to say goodbye, at least.

I didn’t get the luxury of saying goodbye to Clark like I did Ben or Jingles. I don’t pretend to know how a dog’s mind works. I’d like to think I know how Clark’s did. I do know he was loved. And he won’t be forgotten.

In my last moments with him, after his life was gone but he was still in my arms, I offered him a few final commands … maybe just pleading with him, slightly.

“Good dog, Clark.”

“Sit.”

“Stay.”

W. Derek Russell is a columnist and the Daily Journal’s arts and entertainment reporter. Contact him @wderekrussell on Twitter or email him at derek.russell@journalinc.com.