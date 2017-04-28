W. DEREK RUSSELL: Doubling down on identity

All the best stories have either a case of mistaken identity or an alter ego. They’re captivating looks at brazen charades from people who have a secret that must be kept at all costs.

Whether it’s Zorro, Batman, the Scarlet Pimpernel or George Costanza and Art Vandelay, secret identities are all the rage from comic books and novels to TV shows and movies, even on radio serials like “The Shadow” or “The Lone Ranger.”

I myself have been living a double-life for the past six months or so, and it’s time I came clean about my secret identity.

No, I’m not a vigilante saving people in the downtown alleys of Tupelo, nor a super secretive hitman for the Northeast Mississippi mafia.

By day, I’m a mild-mannered reporter for a great micropolitan newspaper – but by night and/or on the weekends? I serve on the board of directors for the Vilonia Youth Football Association in Vilonia, Arkansas. Apparently.

Or, at least, someone with my name does, as I’ve been getting all his emails for the past six months about board meetings and goings-on within the organization.

Clearly, this is the most boring alter ego you could possibly be cursed with.

Before you chastise me or give me grief over this, I assure you, I’ve done everything but make the 252-mile trek to Vilonia to put a stop to this myself. I’ve sent emails assuring those involved they’ve got the wrong guy. I’ve even called and left a message, to no avail. They think I’m this other Derek Russell and, by God, they’re not giving up. In fact, as I sit here writing this column, another email just arrived in my inbox, asking for my vote on a matter.

They want my input and support; who am I to deprive them of that? With great power comes great responsibility.

Now, the names have been changed to protect the innocent, but there’s been some drama up in Vilonia – which is located in Faulkner County, Arkansas, and has a population of 3,815, according to the 2010 census. The other board members feel that the VYFL isn’t being properly presented within the Arkansas Premier Youth Football League, and who can blame them? They’ve put in the work and should be recognized for their efforts. At least, that’s the case if these emails are to be believed. At this point, I usually just delete them as soon as I receive them.

This is all in the midst of the Vilonia High School Eagles facing off against their most ruthless rival, the Sheridan High School Yellow Jackets.

Clearly, my derekgänger is making the meetings and casting his votes, since I’m continuing to receive the emails on his behalf. He must be quite the joker, as they seem to be brushing off my “You’ve got the wrong guy” replies as laughable. “Oh, that Derek,” they must be thinking, “he’s a character.”

Among its many credits, Vilonia was also named Volunteer Community of the Year for 2013 and 2015, which I can only assume is thanks in large part to their reaching out to people in other states to join their organizations by sheer force.

So, if you’re in need of a weekend getaway, I suggest you look no further than Vilonia, Arkansas – a destination where you can truly lose yourself.

W. Derek Russell is a columnist and the Daily Journal’s arts and entertainment reporter. Contact him @wderekrussell on Twitter or email him at derek.russell@journalinc.com.