W. DEREK RUSSELL: ‘Gone Country’ has Journal staff ‘gone crazy’

I love a good radio station. As a kid, I used to grab a stack of blank cassette tapes and record my own radio shows and commercials. It was a fun waste of time that probably broke several Federal Communications Commission laws.

Radio isn’t the same today as it was 30 years ago. Even with TV like MTV, VH1 or CMT, radio had to constantly change and adapt to the times. Then came the invention of the internet and, with it, satellite radio that cut out the middle man and played music non-stop, for a fee.

Dedicated stations now exist geared toward specific programming, hosts, artists and genres. At any given time, you can throw on Sirius XM 19 and find Elvis Radio broadcasting all Elvis, all the time. There are also dedicated stations for the Grateful Dead, Jimmy Buffet, Pearl Jam and Frank Sinatra, just to name a few.

One name that is missing from that list is Alan Jackson. The country music star came on the scene in the late ‘80s with songs like “Don’t Rock the Jukebox.” He’s had 35 number one hits with more than 60 career singles, won two Grammy Awards, 18 ACM awards, 16 CMA Awards and a slew of other trophies, plaques and bragging rights. I’m not the biggest fan of country music, but surely this garners attention for a dedicated station for a man who has given so much to so many.

Well, Northeast Mississippi, have I got news for you. You can listen to your very own all-Alan Jackson radio station right now for the low, low price of just your soul.

WWMR 102.9 FM, which broadcasts out of Saltillo, has heard your cries for non-stop Jackson, and has taken it one step further. Not only are they playing Jackson 24/7, they’re playing Jackson’s 1994 single, “Gone Country,” non-stop. And have been, for at least a full week.

Daily Journal education reporter Emma Kent brought this to my attention at the end of last week. She was surfing the FM stations in her car and landed on 102.9 when hearing “Gone Country,” a song she claims she, at least up until recently, liked. Enjoyment quickly turned to curiosity as the song began to fade out … and quickly faded right back into the intro. Kent kept up with the trend on her Twitter account and checked back in more than two hours later where, you guessed it, “Gone Country” was still playing. That was on Aug. 26. At the time of this writing, “Gone Country” has played, at least, 2,500 times in the course of this week. That’s figuring that the ‘94 single is four minutes and 20 seconds in length, give or take a few seconds for the fade out that never really fades out. Kent, as well as Daily Journal online content coordinator Brad Locke have both told me they have, occasionally, checked in and heard station identification for the signal, but I have yet to confirm this for myself.

Most recently, 102.9 was the home of Supertalk Tupelo, but it switched signals to 95.9. My friend Ryne Montgomery works for Supertalk out of Jackson and said the station recently switched because of an overlapping signal, but he had few answers as to why “Gone Country” is playing non-stop.

Alan Jackson’s representation couldn’t be reached for comment.

While it could be as simple an answer as the station is re-branding to all country, and this is their subtle way (“Gone Country”) of letting us know, subtlety wore off after about 48 hours of the loop.

A quick FCC search for the station yields results that it’s owned by Flinn Broadcasting out of Memphis, but we’re still unsure of who Flinn has leased it to at this point. They still say it’s Supertalk Tupelo, whose lease ran out on Aug. 1. Has “Gone Country” been playing non-stop now for 33 days?

We at the Daily Journal have started a Twitter account chronicling our search for the answers that this mysterious radio signal has left us with. Follow along @GoneConspiracy.

W. Derek Russell is the Daily Journal’s arts and entertainment reporter. Contact him @wderekrussell on Twitter or email him at derek.russell@journalinc.com.