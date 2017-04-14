W. DEREK RUSSELL: The voice of a new generation?

Historically speaking, history has never been kind to the month of April.

Wait, no, strike that – reverse it.

The month of April has never been kind to history, historically speaking.

Today alone is both the anniversary of the RMS Titanic striking an iceberg in 1912 as well as the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

I have to wonder if the top stories from this week will be discussed in 105 or 152 years in classrooms. It would be interesting to know if high school seniors in the year 2122 will discuss the great Pepsi marketing snafu or United Airlines’ assault of 2017 in their history classes.

Perhaps they will learn about former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s tone deaf ramblings on how Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons – a mistake I can only imagine will be referred to as “pulling a Spicer” by 2122. Hitler himself was both born in April and died in April, in case this month wasn’t already chock-full of history.

While time changes the way we learn about history, it has also impacted the way we process current events. The fallout from newsworthy events of yesteryear certainly would take on new looks and meanings today, given the amount of things we see and hear about today.

If the Titanic sinking happened on April 14, 2017, instead of April 14, 1912, the concept of what we’d be seeing live through Twitter or Instagram would be drastically different. And we probably wouldn’t have had to suffer through two decades of a Celine Dion love ballad as a result.

You could argue a sinking like that of the Titanic probably wouldn’t happen in this day and age, but supposing it would, I can only imagine the number of Snapchats, pundits and Facebook Live streams we’d be seeing as a result.

There would be many changes, though.

You probably wouldn’t see the band playing along as the boat sank. Some passengers probably would have been violently “re-accommodated” out of the life boats to make more room for the crew that needed safe passage. And then the internet would dig up trash on those individuals from the lifeboats to excuse the travesty and explain why they were problematic, thus excusing the removal in the first place.

President Trump and many politicians on both sides of the floor would send out “thoughts and prayers” via Twitter to the some 1,500 dead from the tragedy. Though, many of those 1,500 would have been immigrants heading to America to start a new life, so they wouldn’t have been included in the well-wishes.

Within two years of the sinking, we would probably see a commercial where a reality TV star on a rescue boat seems to be helping Titanic passengers out of the icy cold water, only to really be handing them a Pepsi as they drowned.

Ultimately – however you spin it – history happens.

