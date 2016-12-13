Boil water notice issued for residents in southern part of Pontotoc

A boil water alert has been issued for residents who receive their drinking water from the Houlka-Washington Extension located in Pontotoc County.

This affects approximately 613 customers.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Dept. of Health of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

When pressure is lost contaminates can siphon back onto the water. Here is your checklist

DO NOT … drink tap water while the system is under a boil water advisory. … Drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system. …Use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing WILL NOT kill harmful bacteria. … use tap water to make drinks juices or fountain soft drinks.

PLEASE DO wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates while under the notice … wash all fresh fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers … you may wash your hands and bathe as usual as long as you don’t swallow the water … brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water … you may cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

REMEMBER bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.