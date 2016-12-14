Second half comeback powers Cougars over Vikings

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

SPRINGVILLE- With two minutes to play in the third quarter last Tuesday, South Pontotoc was down 14 points to rival North Pontotoc at home. In the end, however, the Cougars stormed back to win 69-61 behind a strong final quarter of basketball.

“The thing tonight was that our guys did not quit, did not stop playing hard,” said South head coach Shane Murphree. “They kept believing in what we were doing. Really I was just proud of their guts late in the game.”

A back and forth first quarter saw two lead changes in the early minutes. The Cougars took the early lead on a 3-pointer 36 seconds into the contest from Brandon Higgason, and the Vikings went up 6-4 after a putback from Perez Dilworth. North went up by as much as 6 after consecutive baskets from Xaveion Mabry, but another three from Higgason cut the deficit in half. The Cougars would stay within four, and a pair of free throws from Maleik Below made it a 18-16 North lead after one quarter. Eddie Ivy drove to the hoop and drew a foul in the opening minute of the 2nd quarter, converting a pair of free throws to tie the game at 18 before North regained a three point edge with a Dilworth free throw and a bucket off of an offensive rebound by Zay Cullens. Clark Mills hit a shot from downtown to put the Vikings up by 6 at 24-18, but the Cougars finished the half on an 8-2 run to tie it at 26.

Below scored four points from the charity stripe and Ivy knocked down two mid-range jumpers. North would take control at the beginning of the second half, with a 16-2 run that gave them a 42-28 lead by the 3:06 mark of the 3rd quarter. The spurt was sparked at the beginning of the 3rd when C.J. Thornton drove the lane for a finger roll, drawing a foul and converting free throw for a 3-point play to break the tie. Mills drilled another three in the middle of the run to put North up by nine, and Mabry gave the Vikings their first double digit advantage from the foul line with three and a half minutes to go in the quarter. The Cougars scored the final five points on a free throw from Ivy and baskets by Brett Riley and Below to get the deficit inside of ten points, but the contest really changed when South rattle off 10 of the first 11 points of the 4th to tie the game at 45.

The run included baskets from Below on a 3-point play and Brett Riley, as well as a key three-pointer from Carson Newell. Below, who had a big night on the boards as well as offensively, grabbed an offensive rebound for a basket that tied the contest again at 47.Another shot from downtown by Newell put the Cougars up 50-47, which they increased to 53-47 after another 3-point play from Riley. A 3-point play from Thornton and shot from behind the arc from Mills tied the game at 53 with 3:02 left, but South scored the next ten points to put it away, leading 63-53 with one minute to go.

“I felt like in the first half we got the shots we wanted, but they just weren’t falling,” Murphree said. “We went into the half tied, but came out flat in the second half. North Pontotoc did a great job going on a run and getting a lot of 3-point plays against us, but we responded and were able to make some big plays.”

Maleik Below led all scorers with 26 points, while Eddie Ivy finished with 16 and Carson Newell with 12. Riley scored 9 points in the second half, with 7 of them coming in the critical 4th period. The Vikings had four players in double figures, led by Mills and Thornton with 16 each. Mabry scored 15 and Dilworth 10.

“Maleik was huge tonight,” Murphree said. “Not only the rebounding and scoring, but also helping take care of the ball and blocking some shots. I was very proud of how aggressive he played tonight. Brett really stepped up in the 4th quarter and made a huge difference late.”

South, a 6-3 overall, has surpassed last year’s win total before Christmas.