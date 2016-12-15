Hot shooting in 4th keys North Pontotoc rivalry win

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

SPRINGVILLE- Efficient offense in the 4th quarter lifted the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings over rival South Pontotoc 36-23 last Tuesday night on the road. A trio of three pointers, two from Katelyn Matthews and one from Katie Henry, helped a key role in helping North outscore the Lady Cougars 14-4 in the final quarter.

“I thought we stepped up and played well down the stretch after starting out flat,” said coach Matt Waldrop. “We did a better job on the boards in the second half. We took care of the basketball, kept taking good shots and starting hitting some of them. We had missed a lot of easy shots in the first half. It was enough for us to get a lead and stretch it out a little bit to get a win.”

South led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter behind four points from Mary Kate Harmon and baskets from Eden Bowen and Kinzi Ellis. South took a 13-10 lead into the locker room after a pair of free throws from Harmon with 54 seconds remaining in the first half. Harmon (2) and Ashley Brasher combined for three additional South points from the charity stripe in the second quarter, with Kaylee Ray scoring one of only two field goals in the period. North’s Katie Henry had the other with a three-pointer.

Quay Woods (2) and Maggie Garrett scored three from the free throw line for the Lady Vikings. The third quarter saw three lead changes. North grabbed the lead with Matthews found a cutting Quay Woods on the break for a 15-14 edge at the 5:12 mark. The Lady Cougars’ Mary Kate Harmon knocked down a three from the left corner to put South back on top 15-14, and a runner from Lexie Ward extended it to 17-14. After Matthews got to the foul line and cut it back to 17-16, Leah Jones scored off the glass on the low block to put the Lady Vikings up 18-17.

Matthews and Garrett converted driving layups to give North a 22-19 lead at the end of the 3rd. It was still a 4 point game with 4 minutes to play, but a free throw from Woods and threes from Henry and Matthews made it a 32-23 North lead with 1:15 to play. Free throws from Matthews and Woods in the closing seconds sealed the victory.

Matthews led all scorers with 12 points, while Henry and Woods scored 8 apiece for North Pontotoc. Harmon led the Lady Cougars with 10. “

They did a great job of executing in the 4th quarter. They had their shooters spotted up in the right places and made the right passes, and we did not do a good job on our rotation,” said South coach Shane Hayles.

“That was the difference. It was the kind of game where every possession means something. I also thought our offense was better tonight. We are getting there.”