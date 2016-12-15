Lady Warriors cruise past Corinth

By Will Ruff, Sports Writer

PONTOTOC – The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (5-3, 2-0) executed offensively as well as they have all year on Friday, putting up their highest point total so far in a 78-36 home win over Corinth.

“I thought we ran our offense well,” said Pontotoc coach Bill Russell. “We looked good early, especially running our sets and got the ball where we wanted it and who we wanted it to.”

Corinth tried to get the ball in the paint early on, but they struggled to get anything going. Shea Buggs was tasked with defending Corinth’s best player, and she kept her in check the whole game.

“I thought we defended well, especially [Shea] Buggs, she set the tone for us defensively early on, said Russell.”

The Lady Warriors started strong and raced to a 47-16 halftime advantage behind Jatyjia Jones’ 22 points and 5 rebounds. Pontotoc continued their dominance of Corinth in the second half, and with a commanding 40-point lead with under five minutes took out all their starters. The Lady Warriors picked up their second division win in as many tries to jump out to the early lead in Division 1-4A.

“I was proud of our effort tonight,” said coach Russell. “I do think we have to get better defensively. your offense can have an off night sometimes, and that’s ok, but there is no excuse having a bad night defensively and we need to get better.”

Jatyjia Jones led the Lady Warriors with 29 points and 5 rebounds. Makenzie Lane finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Shea Buggs chipped in 7 points, and Jamira Davis added 8.

Earlier in the week the Lady Warriors defeated Amory 64-45 on Tuesday.