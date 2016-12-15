North soccer wins division openers

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

WINONA- The North Pontotoc Vikings and Lady Vikings opened their 1A-3A Division 2 slates on Friday with victories over Winona. The North girls dominated the Lady Tigers to the tune of 6-0, while the boys came out on top 3-0. The Lady Vikings set the tone from the get go in their contest, scoring all six of their goals in the first half. Brittany Mathis had a huge offensive night with 4 goals, while Christian Thomas added the other two.

“I told the girls that tonight’s really the first game of our season, it’s what we’ve been working toward,” said Lady Viking head coach Joe Hunsucker.

“I said we just needed to do what we do, and we came out and jumped on them early. It was 3-0 in the first eight minutes of the game. In the second half we tried to slow it down, control the ball, and tire them out, and I thought for the most part we did that. Overall we played well. We pitched a shutout, and I am proud of the whole team.”

North Pontotoc (B) 3, Winona 0

The Vikings held a slim 1-0 lead at the half after George Gonzalez found the back of net in the 29th minute. In the second half Juan Perez scored in the 45th minute, and Victor Guerrero scored with 30 seconds left in the game. The North defense held the Tigers off the scoreboard.

“All in all I thought we played extremely well and thankfully we were able to come away with a win,” said coach Donnie Sellers. “We hustled to the ball well, and we did a good job passing. It was outstanding what we did with the passing game, so I was really pleased with that.

“We got sloppy in the second half. Even though we scored two goals, we still were not where I want to be. That’s something that we are going to have to work on. There are a couple of little things that we need to correct, but I think we will get that done.”