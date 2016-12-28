Lady Vikings edge out Myrtle for 3-point win

By Jonathan Wise

ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings finished out their pre-Christmas schedule last Tuesday with a 39-36 home win over Myrtle, holding off the Lady Hawks’ 4th quarter rally.

The contest was close almost the entire way, with Myrtle holding a 9-6 after a first quarter that saw every point scored by way of a three-pointer. Megan Lowery knocked down a pair of from downtown and Ivory Montgomery one for the Lady Hawks, while North senior Katie Henry drilled two threes of her own. Myrtle briefly held a 5-point lead after a short jump hook from Montgomery early in the 2nd quarter, but the Lady Vikings rattled off 7 consecutive points. Maggie Garrett scored after an offensive rebound, Katie Henry converted a layup, and Madison McWhirter knocked down a three. A three from Myrtle’s Brianna Nugent put the Lady Hawks back up 15-13 with 1:07 to play in the 1st half. McWhirter tied it at 15 on a cutting layup, assisted by Quay Woods, with 17 ticks left on the clock, but another triple from Lowry at the buzzer gave Myrtle a 3-point lead of 18-15 at the intermission.

The teams went back and forth with four lead changes over the first four minutes of the 3rd quarter. Another three from Lowry put Myrtle up 23-21 at the 3:41 mark, after which the Lady Vikings went on a 12-3 run. They finished the quarter with 7 straight points to lead 28-23. Garrett scored a pair of baskets on a driving layup and a spot-up jump shot, and Ava Merritt hit a three. Leah Jones hit a three with 7:11 to go in the 4th to give North the first of two 8-point leads. Soon after Garrett would score on a bank shot to make it a 33-25 with 6:02 to play.

Myrtle fought back with a 7-0 run to get within one point with 2:20 to play. Henry then rebounded a missed FT and was fouled herself with 2:02 to go, making both foul shots to give the Lady Vikings a three-point lead. A pair of free throws from Myrtle’s Audrey Anna Young cut it a 35-34, but a key three from Merritt with 53.8 seconds left made it a 38-34 game. After two more free throws from the Lady Hawks’ Karlie Bolden cut it to 2, Henry gave the Lady Vikings the final 39-36 edge with 18 ticks to go. The North defense didn’t allow Myrtle to get off an 3-point attempt to potentially tie the game.

Henry led the Lady Vikings with 11 points, while Garrett added 8.

“We did enough to get a win,” said North head coach Matt Waldrop. “Credit Myrtle. They had some girls step up, which will be important for them going forward. (Megan) Lowery was hot shooting the three. She didn’t need much time to shoot and was draining them.

“I thought we made some mistakes throughout the game not understanding the game situation like we should have, but a win is a win.”