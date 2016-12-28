Vikings topple Hawks 50-48 in a thriller

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

ECRU- Xaveion Mabry made the most of a play that didn’t turn out as designed, hitting a highly contested jump shot with 1.9 seconds to play to put North Pontotoc over the top in a 50-48 win over Myrtle last Tuesday. It was the second of two clutch baskets in the final minute of the contest for Mabry, who had tied the game on a layup with 56.5 seconds to play.

“That first basket was executed well. On the winning shot we actually had a play designed to go inside,” said North Pontotoc coach Chris Parman. “We couldn’t get Zay (Cullens) open, so Canaan Lockridge ended up with the ball, and somehow Mabry caught it and put it in. It was just one of those things were he stepped up and made a play. He’s a senior, and that kind of comes natural to him now.”

The contest was a hard-fought from the opening tip, with neither team able to get much in the way of separation. The Vikings led 16-10 at the end of the 1st quarter on back to back three-pointers from Clark Mills and Jermey Bradley in the final 16 seconds. In the 2nd the Vikings couldn’t open up more than a 6-point margin. Montel Berry scored after a power move on the low block to make it 18-12 with 6:12 to play in the half, but the Hawks fought back with 7 of the next 9 point, including a three and transition finger roll from Titus Gillard to cut it to 20-19. North went on to lead 25-21 at the half after a jumper from Canaan Lockridge in the final seconds.

North kept a four-point lead throughout the early minutes of the 3rd quarter on baskets from Zay Cullens, Mabry and Lockridge, extending it to as much as 5 after a three from Mills at the 4:10 mark. Myrtle scored five straight to tie it 34 after a inside basket from Jonathan Scales and a three from Gillard. Lockridge then knocked down a runner and drew a foul, converting a 3-point play for a 37-34 North edge at the 2:36 mark. The Hawks ended the period when Josh Goolsby hit a long three at the buzzer to pull them to within 40-39 heading into the final period.

The Hawks tied the game at 42 on a pair of free throws from Goolsby with 5:23 to play, and Myrtle subsequently took a 46-42 lead on a fall away jumper from Scales with just over four minutes to play. Buckets from Berry and Mills tied it at 46 before the Hawks reclaimed the lead at 48-46 with two and a half minutes to play, setting up Mabry’s two decisive final minute baskets.

“I felt like it was a classic holiday game,” Parman said. “There were a lot of missed shots from both teams. I thought we were at a point in the 1st half and early in the 3rd quarter were we could blow it open more than we did, but they we are a good team. We are starting to play better, and I am proud of our guys for overcoming a slow start.”

Mills led three Vikings in double figures with 11 points, while Mabry and Lockridge each scored 10.