18 Warriors named AllDivision 1-4A

By Jonathan Wise

Pontotoc compiled 13 wins in the 2016 football season, the most football victories at PHS since 1992, and barely missed out on a trip to the 4A state championship game. The Warriors were accordingly well-represented when All-Division 1-4A honors were awarded, with 18 Warriors recognized for their play on the gridiron this fall. Two Warriors won overall individual awards, with senior quarterback Jacob Carter taking home Player of the Year and senior linebacker McKinley Windham winning Defensive MVP.

Carter completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,818 yards with 33 touchdowns against only five interceptions. He was only effective as a runner, totaling 432 yards and 9 touchdowns. Carter was also recently named Offensive Player of the Year by the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal last week. Windham totaled 157 tackles, including 26 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

“They were leaders on offense and defense and made plays week in and week out,” said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter. “It was very evident to the other coaches too, and they voted them unanimously. They both have great knowledge of the game. McKinley started out at defensive back as a freshman and moved to linebacker and has done a great job there. Jacob got thrown into the fire at quarterback as a sophomore, and he took it on and got better and better every year.”

Making the 1st team offensive unit were sophomore running back Gabe Harmon, receivers junior Austin Morphis and senior Darryl Dilworth, and junior offensive lineman Cole Smith. Harmon ran for 1,974 yards with a 6.9 yards per carry average. He scored 21 touchdowns and topped the 100-yard mark in 12 of 15 games. Morphis caught 64 passes for 954 yards and 10 TDs. Dilworth hauled in 37 balls for 523 yards and 10 TDs.

“Gabe had a great year; just a solid, solid player,” Carter said. “He never takes a day off. He took on the load at running back this season, and every time he touched the ball he had a chance to score. “He’s an explosive player. He’s also a good blocker. He did a great job blocking for receivers and our quarterback.

“Austin was a big play maker for us after moving from running back to receiver. He got better as the year went on. He actually had four or maybe five touchdowns brought back due to penalties, so his numbers could have even better a lot better.

“Darryl developed into an explosive player and became a go-to guy. He’s really quick player, hard to tackle, hard to cover. He had a knack for getting open when the play broke down.”

“Cole was the kind of player who wanted us to run behind him every snap. He protected the quarterback’s blind side. That’s a big time position, and I thought he did it really well.”

The 1st team defense included senior defensive lineman Tyler Hendrix, senior linebacker Tanner Hendrix, senior safety Brandon Hale, junior safety Trevor Morgan, and punter London Jordan. Tyler Hendrix compiled 87 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 13 quarterback pressures, and 2 fumble recoveries. Tanner Hendrix had 127 tackles, 16 for loss, with 11 quarterback pressures. Hale racked up 168 tackles to lead the team, as well as 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. Morgan had 139 stops, including an interception and 1 forced fumble and recovery. Jordan averaged 33.4 yards per punt, with 2 inside the 20 yard line.

“Both Tyler and Tanner work hard, study the game, and they are great teammates,” Carter said. “There’s no telling what Tyler could have done if he hadn’t broke his leg earlier in his career, but he overcame it. He played with really good technique.

“Tanner took on pulling guards and tackles all year. He was an undersized MIKE linebacker, but he just played with a lot of heart. He understood what his role was, and even though he might not have made all the plays he freed up a lot of other guys.”

“Brandon has been a starter for three years and had a great understanding of what was going on out there. He’s a high energy guy and really vocal. He is one of the guys we are going to really miss because of his passion for the game.”

“Trevor works hard in the weight room and really studies the game. He plays with a lot of intensity. I think he will be our leader in the secondary next season.”

“London had a good year, but he also can get a lot better in the next year. We have seen what he can do at practice. We are looking forward to him coming back.”

Making the 2nd team offense were senior receiver Gabe Wilson and senior offensive linemen Nick Bails and Jake Westmoreland. Wilson caught 32 passes for 452 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“Gabe is another guy who made some big plays for us,” said Carter. “He made some tough catches and made some things happen after he got the ball in his hands by making people miss and breaking tackles. He was a good blocker downfield and good leader by example.”

“Bails and Westmoreland, as well as our other seniors on the OL Cooper Carter and Matthew Smart that didn’t get recognized, will really be missed. They were really smart players, and they worked hard in the weight room and did what it took to be successful.

“The whole offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage all year. Bails didn’t have hardly any bad snaps in two years either. I could probably count them on one hand.

Four Warriors were included on the 2nd team defense- senior defensive tackle Cooper Knight, sophomore linebacker Hayden Harris, junior linebacker Hayes Wilson, and senior cornerback T.K. McIntosh. Knight recorded 84 tackles, 2 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures. Harris racked up 152 stops, 3.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 5 fumble recoveries. Wilson recorded a stat line including 112 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 15 quarterback pressures, and 4 forced fumbles. McIntosh had 80 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles.

“Cooper could have very easily been on the 1st team. He was one of several that missed being on the first team by a vote or two,” said Carter. “Having to take on all those double teams as a nose guard in a three man front, that’s not very flashy and is a lot of grunt work, but he handled it every unselfishly.

“Hayden is another one who could have been a 1st teamer. He ended up being a big playmaker for us, and next year I expect him to be even more so. He is a hard worker, and he became a smarter player on the field this year.”

“Hayes Wilson might be one of the best players on the football team. He really came into his own at linebacker. He never says a word. Just like his brother he is a quiet leader. He just made play after play this year, and I can’t enough about his efforts.

“T.K. did a lot of good things for us on special teams and at corner. He was able to stay healthy this year and stayed focused. He was a really good kid to coach.”