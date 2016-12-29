Vikings take home Division 4-3A top awards

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

North Pontotoc finished on top of Division 4-3A in 2016, winning the division championship with a perfect 5-0 record as part of season that saw them finish 10-4, their third 10-win campaign in the last four years. The Vikings also proceeded to top the division in postseason honors, sweeping three of the four top awards.

Senior tailback/safety Zay Cullens, a Memphis commitment, won Overall MVP. Junior quarterback Clark Mills was named Offensive MVP, and North took home top coaching staff honors. Overall, 14 Vikings were recognized as All-Division performers. Cullens averaged 146.2 yards rushing per game, totaling 1,754 on 211 carries with 24 touchdowns. Defensively he racked up 94 tackles with an interception, 2 fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles to bring home his second consecutive Overall MVP award.

“It tells you what kind of kid he is and what type of impact he has not only on our team but within our division,” Sutton said. “There are some great athletes in our division, so for him to hold that title for two years is a tremendous honor, and it speaks to the work he has put in.” Mills passed for 2,400 yards and tossed 31 touchdowns against only 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 5 scores. “I thought Clark had a tremendous year,” Sutton said. “He got a lot better and was very efficient running our offense. He did a good job making reads.

“As far as the coaching thing, that just goes back to the type of players you have and the type of kids you’ve got.

Making the Super 22 offense were receiver Jerrell Miller and offensive linemen senior Carson Hancock and junior Will Weatherly. Miller caught 31 passes for 611 yards and 5 TDs.

“I was proud of our offensive line guys,” Sutton said. “A lot times they don’t get a lot of recognition. Everybody talks about who scored the touchdown or threw the ball, but they forget about the five guys that make a lot of that stuff happen. Carson is a good senior leader who has worked hard. Will is a great kid who will do everything he can to make himself successful and his team successful.

“Jerrell was one of the most improved players. He got recognized for offense, but he stepped on the other side of the ball when we needed him and had a great year at defensive back. In fact he won the defensive back award at our program’s awards. I thought winning those awards on both sides of the ball spoke very highly of him.”

Defensively the Vikings were represented by defensive end Jaylon Simpson, outside linebacker Demarcus Rogers, and inside linebacker Corley Hooper. Simpson recorded 54 tackles, 7.5 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Rodgers had 49 tackles, one sack, one interception, and a forced fumble. Hooper recorded 117 stops with one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also scored four touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

“Jaylon has a motor, and he is a guy that is hard to deal with when he gets going,” Sutton said. “He is one of those senior guys who made a lot of big plays for our program.”

“I was proud of Demarcus. He has played that position for two years, and he is getting better every year, so we are expecting big things out of him next year. Corley had a great year, and he was also our defensive MVP within our program. He was another kid who played both ways, and he is just a football player. We are also expecting big things out of him the next couple of years.”

Sheffield Anthony was the Super 22 punter.

“Sheffield did a good job, and anytime you can have consistency there it helps you turn the tide with field position,” Sutton said.

Making the 1st team for North was junior defensive tackle Joshua Davis, junior receiver/cornerback Jaquez Berry, senior linebacker Preston Davis, senior defensive lineman Corey Hill and senior defensive end DeAndre Finley. Joshua Davis had 45 tackles and a sack while playing inside. Berry caught 17 balls for 497 yards, a whopping 29.2 yards per catch average, and 7 TDs. Finley finished with 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 3 fumble recoveries. Preston Davis had 84 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

“Jaquez is a big, tall kid that can run,” said Sutton. “It was his first year to play high school football. Now he is driven to play even better, and if he will keep doing what he is doing I think he will be a big part of our offense next year.

“Joshua was one of the anchors of our defensive line. He is a strong kid who is very athletic for his size. He did a great job for us inside, and I expect him to be a Super 22 guy in the future.

“I was excited for Corey, Preston, and DeAndre to get that first team recognition as seniors. All three of them did a good job for us at their respective positions and led in different ways.

“This senior class has only been beat one time in division play in four years, won three out of four division titles, and they had a 40-14 overall record. I was very proud of these seniors. They have left a legacy, something that the younger guys are really going to have work hard to keep up with.”