South Pontotoc places 10 on All-Division 4-3A squad

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

South Pontotoc football improved from 2-9 to 7-5 in the recently completed 2016 season for their first winning season since 2003 and first playoff appearance since 2010. Ten Cougars have since been named All-Division performers their efforts on the gridiron, with another 8 being recognized as honorable mentions.

South placed two players on the Super 22 offensive team, led by running back Eddie Ivy. Ivy, a sophomore, rushed for 1,307 yards with a 7.1 yards per carry average and scored 19 times on the ground.

“Eddie is an explosive player, and we tried to get the ball to him as much as we could and in as many ways as we could,” said South Pontotoc head coach Michael Bradley. “We had him returning kicks. We threw ball to him out of the back field, and we lined him up at wide receiver in addition to him running the ball. It was not a big secret that getting Ivy touches was a big part of our game plan on any given Friday night.

Senior Dan Barnes was the Super 22 center. Barnes finished his career with 33 consecutive starts.

“Dan has been a starter since day one when we got here,” Bradley said. “He has been a hard worker in the weight room and a very steady presence on the offensive line.

“He knows our offense, helped other players with their assignments, and made all the calls this year on our offensive line. He was one of the big reasons why our offensive line had such dramatic improvement over the previous years.”

Senior linebacker Nathan Hester led three defenders on the Super 22 squad, along with senior defensive tackle Dalton Paden and senior cornerback Matt Ford. Hester recorded 146 tackles, 11.2 per game, with two sacks, 1 interception, and three forced fumbles. Paden finished with 81 tackles and 4 sacks. Ford had 36 tackles, three interceptions, and 7 passes defended.

“Nathan was a very good player for us,” Bradley said. “He was dependable. You could always count on him to give 100 percent and play as hard as we could in every game. He was one of the reasons our defense was very much improved. He made a lot of big plays.’

“Dalton played the one technique defensive tackle, which is normally not a place that gets much recognition. He drew a lot of double teams, and he was a guy that was getting upfield a lot, causing disruptions in the other teams’ backfield.

“Matt Ford came back to us this year, and had a great year. He was the guy we would put on the other team’s best receiver, and he did a good job with that role.”

Junior Logan Rainwater was the final Super 22 selection at placekicker. Rainwater was 32 of 37 on extra points and made his only field goal attempt of 44 yards.

“Anytime you have a guy that you can count on to kick the ball with consistency in the high school ranks you are way ahead, and Logan has done a good job for us for three years,” Bradley said.

Making the 1st team were senior running back Tyrese Fitzpatrick, senior defensive end J.A. Staten, junior linebacker Troy Bone, and sophomore defensive back/linebacker Barrett Griggs. Fitzpatrick ran for 701 yards on 145 carries with 6 touchdowns. Staten had 76 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Bone recorded 116 tackles in only 9 games with 7 tackles for loss. Griggs finished with 77 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

“Tyrese was a tough, tough runner,” Bradley said. “He always got the tough yards inside. He was a very dependable blocker, and he worked real hard at it and became a valuable receiver out of the backfield.

“J.A. played the strong side defensive end, and even though he was a little undersized he did a good job. He had good speed and ran to the ball well.

“Troy was kind of the quarterback of our defense at middle linebacker. He missed a couple of games during the course of the year, and it was fairly obvious that we missed Troy significantly when we wasn’t there.”

“Barrett is just sophomore, and he did a super job for us. He started out the year in the defensive backfield, and we needed some help in the front seven at linebacker. He is kind of undersized for that position, but he made up for it with guts and determination. He has a real good nose for the ball.”

Honorable mentions included Alan Hall, Lee McCollum, Landon Pannell, Brett Riley, Hayden Franklin, Cole Brown, Quincy Dillard, and Oscar Venegas.

“We had a really good year, maybe a little bit ahead of schedule,” Bradley said. “Our guys have worked really hard, and the number of kids that we had selected and the number of kids that we had mentioned is a testimony to their work hard and effort.”