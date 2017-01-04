Lady Vikings pummel Water Valley

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings squad ended their 2016 schedule with a 28-point win margin, as they took down Water Valley 48-20 at their host North Pontotoc Girls Shootout. North’s defense was able to hold the Lady Blue Devils to single digit scoring in the first three quarters, and they opened up as much as a 30-point in the final minutes.

“We had five kids out of town, but we the ones that were here played pretty well,” said Lady Vikings head coach Matt Waldrop. “You never really know what you are going to get over a holiday break. Sometimes you come out flat, but the girls played the game like it was supposed to be played.

“They gave good effort and acted like we were having fun playing basketball. If you are not having fun, what is the point of any extracurricular activity?

“And to me it is no fun if you give a lackadaisical effort. If you like competition it is a lot more fun if you get after it, and it is a lot more likely you get a positive result, or at least one you can live with. I thought they did that today.”

Two baskets from both Quay Woods and Maggie Garrett, as well a two from Madison McWhirter, gave the Lady Vikings a 10-4 lead at the start of the 2nd quarter. Senior Katie Henry scored all 10 of North’s 2nd quarter points as they were up 20-9 at the half. In the 3rd the Lady Vikings dominated right out the gates. North forced turnovers on three of the Lady Blue Devils’ first four possessions, converting all of them into baskets. They scored the first 8 points of the half and 13 of the first 16. Katie Henry got a kind bounce on a fall away jump shot and later hit another mid range jumper, while Garrett and Woods both snatched steals and raced downcourt for transition layups.

Woods would drill a 3-pointer, and Leah Jones scored in the paint for a 33-12 lead with 2:36 to go in the quarter. The Lady Vikings maintained a 21-point advantage at 37-16 heading into the final quarter. Leah Jones hit a three-pointer to open the 4th put the Vikings up 40-16. North scored eight of the last 10 points to finish the game out strong. Henry lead the Lady Vikings with 14 points, while Woods scored 11.

“I thought she (Henry) had a good game,” said Waldrop. “She came in here today ready to play and focused. Really proud of her effort.”