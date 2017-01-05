Jones, Lady Warriors too much for Pine Grove

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

and David Wheeler, Daily Journal

ECRU- A stout Class 1A Pine Grove girls basketball team ran into a stout Class 4A forward in Jatyjia Jones last Tuesday. The Lady Panthers could not keep up with Jones. The Pontotoc Lady Warriors junior powered her way to 32 points, helping her team to a 52-38 victory over Pine Grove in the North Pontotoc Girls Shootout.

“Pine Grove has a very good team. Katie (Bates) does a good job, and the kids play hard and play the game the right way,” said Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell. “I just thought we played really well.

“We both threw some punches at each other in the first half. Our size wore on them in the second half, and Jones had a big game.

Both teams certainly threw some scoring runs at each other, beginning with the Lady Panthers (10-4), who put together a 14-2 effort in the first quarter. The run included 3-pointers by Meagan Hill and Taylor Fletcher, which gave Pine Grove a 14-6 lead. Jones responded with a 7-0 run of her own, and the first period ended with the Lady Panthers holding a 14-13 advantage. Both squads flashed some offensive brilliance in the second quarter, with Pontotoc (10-4) claiming a 26-23 lead at the half.

But the third period was the difference, as the Pontotoc defense held Pine Grove without a field goal, and the Lady Warriors outscored their opponent 18-4 for a 44-27 lead. Jones scored six points, while the the Lady Warriors also got key baskets from Jamira Davis and Shea Buggs. Mackenzie Lane was 4-4 from the charity stripe in the quarter.

““I thought we played really well defensively the majority of the game,” Russell said. “We came in at halftime and had held their leading scorer scoreless. I told them that if she comes out in the 2nd half and starts scoring we are going to be in trouble; we have to really pick it up defensively.

“I thought we starting getting our hands on a lot of balls, which allowed us time to get some rotation and some steals.”

Pontotoc held serve in the 4th quarter, with Buggs and Jones combining to hit 4 of 4 free throws and Jones adding a jumper and a driving layup.

“I thought (Shea) Buggs played a really good game today at point guard,” Russell said. “She played 32 minutes, and I don’t think she turned the ball over at all. She defended well and made their passes slow up top.”

Mackenzie Lane added 10 points for the Lady Warriors for the game, while Haley Vick led Pine Grove with nine.

“Pontotoc is just good, and we didn’t have any answers for No. 32 (Jones),” Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates said. “But we’ll learn from this game.”

After starting 1-2, the Lady Warriors have won 9 of 11 and now sit at 10-4 as the calendar turns to 2017.

“Our schedule has been really tough, and we are probably a little bit ahead of where I thought we might be at this point,” Russell said. “We are not playing the typical way the Pontotoc has played in the past, but you have to adapt the way you play to your team. We are learning, even the older kids are learning.

“ I have some young kids that we really need to get some minutes, and we haven’t been able to get them good quality minutes yet just because of the competition level.

“Hopefully by the time the playoffs get here we can have those kids some experience and be able to play several different ways.”