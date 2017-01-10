North Pontotoc baseball banquet set for Monday

The North Pontotoc Baseball opening banquet is scheduled for next Monday night, January 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the MSU Extension Office Building in Pontotoc.

The event is open to the public, and the cost to attend is $10.00, which will include a meal of lasagna, salad, bread and dessert. The banquet’s guest speaker will be former Mississippi State head baseball coach Ron Polk. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from the North Pontotoc Booster Club.

For more information contact North Pontotoc head baseball coach Chad Anthony at 662-489-5612.