North Pontotoc baseball banquet set for Monday
By Ryan Moody | 4:30 pm | January 10, 2017 | Sports
The North Pontotoc Baseball opening banquet is scheduled for next Monday night, January 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the MSU Extension Office Building in Pontotoc.
The event is open to the public, and the cost to attend is $10.00, which will include a meal of lasagna, salad, bread and dessert. The banquet’s guest speaker will be former Mississippi State head baseball coach Ron Polk. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from the North Pontotoc Booster Club.
For more information contact North Pontotoc head baseball coach Chad Anthony at 662-489-5612.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)