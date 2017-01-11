Candidates qualifying for city elections

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

Candidates have begun qualifying for the 2017 municipal elections.

Locally, city elections will be held in Pontotoc, Algoma, Ecru, Sherman, Thaxton and Toccopola.

Candidates for mayor and alderman may file qualifying papers in the municipal clerk’s office at their respective city hall.

Candidates who have officially qualified as of noon last Monday include:

Pontotoc

-Mayor’s race: Incumbent Jeff Stafford (D); Bob Peeples (D);

-Aderman-at-large: incumbent David White (D);

-Ward Four: incumbent Rayburn Mapp (R);

Sherman

-Aldermen who have qualified include incumbents Wayne Bullock, Martha Swindle, Mike Swords and Randy Bolen; two others qualifying include Stephen Coleman and Keith Rogers. All of these are independent candidates. No mayoral candidates have qualified.

Ecru

-Only incumbent independent candidate Jeff Smith has qualified.

Algoma, Thaxton and Toccopola

-No candidates qualified as of yet.

Friday, March 3, is the qualifying deadline for party primary and independent candidates for municipal office.

Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, May 2.

Where needed, primary runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, May 16.

The municipal general election will be held on Tuesday, June 6.

Newly elected city officials will take office on Monday, July 3.