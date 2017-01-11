Pontotoc Aldermen accepting school board applicatons

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

At last week’s January meeting, the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen approved an order to advertise for school board applicants.

The five year term of current school board member Wally Henry expires at the end of February.

Henry and other interested applicants have until January 25 to submit applications for consideration for appointment.

Henry said last week he will apply for a fourth term on the school board.

The new school board term will begin in March.

The Pontotoc City School Board has five members, which includes three members appointed by the board of aldermen and two elected by city school district residents who live outside the city limits of Pontotoc.

In other business, Mayor Jeff Stafford updated aldermen on the status of plans to renovate the old Carpenter Ford Motor Company building on Main Street to house the WIN Job Center.

“We’re still sending plans and information to the Mississippi Department of Archive and History because we want them to be on board,” Stafford said.

Renovation plans for the building include construction of a 21-seat classroom, an 18-seat computer lab, three offices, two kiosk smart lab stations, lobby area and student lounge.

In May 2015 Pontotoc Aldermen approved a motion to enter into a four party inter-local agreement to pursue renovation of the Carpenter building.

The city of Pontotoc currently has a 20-year lease on the building, which is owned by the Pontotoc City School District.

WIN annually provides services to more than 13,000 people each year, including training classes, GED classes, interviews and job placements.

A $240,000 matching grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission was approved in July 2016 for the project.

In other business, aldermen unanimously approved the lone bid from Seale Trenching and Boring for laying gas lines.

In another matter, aldermen set a public hearing for February 7 to consider a rezoning request from Allen Simmons.

Simmons has requested that approximately five and a half acres along Old Highway 15 be rezoned C1 for the development of nightly lodging for cyclists who come to Pontotoc to ride Tanglefoot Trail.

Simmons said the property is on the east side of Tanglefoot Trail behind Sydnei’s Kitchen and intersects with Stafford Boulevard.

“I’m planning to build a lodge and start off with 10 sixteen-by-40 foot cabins and add five more along,” Simmons said.

“Lot of folks are looking for a place to stay and spend the night so they can enjoy several days of riding the trail,” Simmons said. “I feel this development would bring more bike riders to town.”

In a police department matter, aldermen unanimously approved a request from Police Chief Randy Tutor to hire retired police captain Early McKinney as a part-time officer.

McKinney retired from full-time duty this past June.

“With 20-plus years experience it will be great to have him help fill in as needed,” Tutor said.

In other new business, aldermen unanimously approved an agreement with Pyro Fire for the Fourth of July fireworks show at Stafford Park.

The agreement is for $6,000, with $3,000 being paid now and the balance following the fireworks show in July.

Aldermen also approved hiring Tyler Cayson and Jonathan Robertson as part-time employees for gas department meter readers.

Other new business approved included:

-resolution designating January 15-21 as Municipal Government Week;

-order to advertise for independent contractor for animal control in the city limits;

-order advertising for bids for maintenance at Pontotoc Cemetery.

Consent agenda items approved included:

1.ORDER AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING WATER ADJUSTMENTS (COPY IN FOLDER)

2. ORDER AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING NATURAL GAS RATES EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017 OF $7.44, BEING A PGA OF $3.44 AND O/M OF $4.00.

3. ORDER AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING PAYMENT TO PONTOTOC ROTARY CLUB OF $200.00 FOR AD. (TO BE PAID FROM TOURISM)

4. ORDER AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING MAYOR AND BOARD TO ATTEND MID-WINTER CONFERENCE IN JACKSON, MS JAN 11-13, REGISTRATION, LODGING, TRAVEL AND REIMB FOR PER DIEM.

5. ORDER AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING FIVE CITY EMPLOYEES TO ATTEND MSRWA CONFERENCE IN JACKSON, MS MARCH 26-30, REGISTRATION, LODGING, TRAVEL AND REIMB FOR PER DIEM

6. ORDER AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING ENTERING INTO AGREEMENT WITH CIRCUIT CLERK FOR PROGRAMMING AND TESTING OF TSX VOTING MACHINES FOR 2017 MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

7. ORDER AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING PAYMENT TO MLK DAY COMMITTEE FOR 2017 MLK DAY CELEBRATION OF $200.00. (TO BE PAID FROM TOURISM)

8. ORDER AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING FINAL PAYMENT OF $25,000 TO BIZ CAPITAL FOR WASHINGTON PROPERTY. (TO BE PAID FROM TOURISM)