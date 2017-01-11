The Rochesters at Greatest Mission Baptist Church
By Regina Butler | 1:19 pm | January 11, 2017 | News
The Rochester Family will be singing at Greatest Mission Baptist Church Sunday morning, January 15, at 10:30 a.m.
Bro. Scott Matthews will be bringing the message. Everyone is invited to come and be a part of this special service. Greatest Mission Baptist Church is located at 3055 Hwy. 278 West, Pontotoc, MS. Bro. Steve Parrish is the pastor.
