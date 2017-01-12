Chapter 3 Inc. purchases Golden Chair

David Helms

Effective December 29, 2016, Golden Chair’s manufacturing operation in Pontotoc County was purchased by Chapter 3 Inc..

Greg Washington, owner and president of Golden Chair for the past 30 years, made the announcement last week.

Chapter 3 Inc. is owned by Jennifer & David Schock, who currently live in Minneapolis, MN.

Jennifer Schock, CEO for Chapter 3, said Golden Chair’s company headquarters and manufacturing facility will remain at 958 Washington Road, Houlka.

Schock said Chapter 3 will also have a small Sales & Marketing office located in Minneapolis, MN.

The new owners said all current Golden Chair personnel will remain with the new company and continue to work for Chapter 3.

Greg Washington will be staying aboard to work for Chapter 3 as Vice President of Manufacturing, Schock said.

Other key managers will be Jeff Lamb, Director of Operations; Emily DeRosier, Vice President Design & Marketing; Tim Sartin, Plant Manager; Tommy Taylor, Personnel Manager; Edie Washington, Office Manager and Kim Holladay, AP/Payroll Manager.

“We’re very excited about this new opportunity and excited to help grow the company utilizing this 30 years of valuable experience,” said Jennifer Schock, who was in Tupelo last week where Chapter 3 was participating in the Tupelo Furniture Market.

Essentially, the company will operate very similar as it did in the past, focusing on Accent Furniture.

Chapter 3 will be expanding the company to include online retail customers as well as other mid-size brick and mortar accounts.

Jennifer Schock brings 25 years of retail experience, including the past 14 years in the furniture industry.

Jennifer worked for Target corporate headquarters for 15 years as a buyer and senior buyer. She then worked for eight years for a Chinese furniture factory and managed the US side of the business.

David Schock, COO for Chapter 3, is an electrical engineer with over 25 years of experience in manufacturing and project management.

He has worked for Boston Scientific, Barry Wehmiller and other small manufacturing companies.

Jennifer and David will commute back and forth between Mississippi and Minnesota for the next few months and be renting a home in the area.

The Schock’s have four children ages 8 to 23.

“We are proud and excited to own a business in Pontotoc County and look forward to meeting all the local people and providing a great manufacturing facility to provide employment opportunities for the region,” Jennifer said.

The mission statement for Chapter 3 Inc. Furniture is: “Family owned and made right here in the United States, Chapter 3 designs and builds fashionable upholstered furniture with handcrafted quality at affordable prices.”