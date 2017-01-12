Martin Luther King celebrations set this weekend

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

Pontotoc County’s Martin Luther King celebrations are scheduled this weekend, January 14 and 15.

Organizers announced this week that a parade, a banquet and a commemorative program will highlight the celebration with a theme of “Dream To Change.”

Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, the federal holiday honoring King’s January 15 birth date, will be observed nationally January 16.

The weekend celebration will begin on Saturday, January 14, at 2 p.m. with a Martin Luther King commemorative parade in downtown Pontotoc.

Event organizers said the parade will begin lining up at 1:15 p.m. in the Pontotoc Junior High School parking lot.

All local churches, families, drill teams, drumlines, Scout troops, car clubs, motorcycle clubs and community leaders are invited to be a part of this commemorative celebration.

The parade entry fee is $10.

For more parade information persons may also call 662-509-1095 or 662-419-9833.

The celebration continues Saturday night at 6 p.m. with a Martin Luther King Banquet in the Pontotoc Second Baptist Church Christian Life Center.

The theme of this year’s banquet is “Committed to Excellence in Community Service.”

Tickets are $10. For tickets, or more information, persons may contact Barbara Curry at 662-419-5614, or Daniel Hill at 662-489-9832.

The guest speaker at the banquet will be Pastor Jeffery B. Daniel, pastor of White Hill M.B. Church in Tupelo.

Pastor Daniel is a native of Memphis, TN, and a third generation preacher. His parents are Pastor Roger and Odessa Daniel.

Daniel graduated from Mitchell High School in 1987 and later received an Associate Degree at State Tech of Memphis in 1991. He is a graduate of Union University with a degree in Organizational Leadership.

Daniel is married to the former Shannon Tolliver. They have been married for 24 years and have been blessed with two sons, DeAndrew and Jeffery II.

Daniel received Christ at the age of 10 at New Gilfield Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. He later joined Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, MS in 1992, where he served in many capacities.

He announced his calling at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, MS, in 1995 under the leadership of Pastor Bartholomew Orr and was ordained in 1999.

In 2000 Pastor Daniel became the assistant pastor where he served as the assistant pastor for 7 years.

However, through the divine order of God he was called to pastor White Hill M.B. Church in Tupelo, MS, in July 2006.

The weekend celebration will conclude on Sunday, January 15, at 2:30 p.m. with a Martin Luther King commemorative program at the Pontotoc Junior High School auditorium.

The special speaker at the commemorative program will be Dr. Michelle Bivens, who took over the helm as Superintendent of the Pontotoc City School District in June 2016.

A graduate of Eupora High School, Bivens came to Pontotoc from the Choctaw County School District where she had been serving as assistant superintenent.

Dr. Biven’s 16 year career in education includes a wide variety of experiences and responsibilities/

After graduating Eupora High School, Bivens pursued an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education at Mississippi State University. Upon graduation, she began her teaching career at Weir Elementary School as a third-grade teacher.

Over the next few years, Bivens completed a Masters Degree in Curriculum and Instruction and a Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Mississippi State University while continuing to be a classroom teacher.

Upon completion of her leadership degree, Bivens was named Assistant Principal at Weir Attendance Center.

After several years, she was promoted to a district level leadership position.

Bivens served Choctaw County School District as an Instructional Specialist, District Test Coordinator, Special Education Director, Federal Programs Director, and Assistant Superintendent.

During this time, Bivens earned her Doctoral Degree in Educational Administration.

Bivens has a six-year-old daughter, Ali, and she is married to Jim Bivens, of Tupelo.