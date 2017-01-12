PHS soccer recap: Lady Warriors, Warriors split games

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

Warrior soccer team put on a dominating performance last Thursday night, blanking Tishomingo County 7-0 on the road.

“The first time in a couple of games we came out and possessed the ball,” said McKinley Holland.

“It was maybe a lesser opponent, but that’s what it takes to win like that- putting some passes together and working the ball down the field like you should. I thought we could have shot the ball a little better, but anytime you win 7-0 there is not much to complain about.”

Sarah Whitt had a big game with four goals, the first coming in the fifth minute. Sydney Shelton found the back of net off of an assist from Alandria Hooper in the 7th minute. Whitt scored again in the 19th minute and finally on a corner kick in the 24th minute to give the Lady Warriors a 4-0 lead at the half. PHS added three additional goals. Whitt scored a final goal in the 42 minute, and Taylor Hughes blasted a long kick past the Lady Braves’ goalkeeper in the 51st minute, with an assist from Megan Linley. Caroline McAuley assisted the Lady Warriors’ final goal, scored by Addi Walton, in the 63rd minute.

Earlier in the week the Lady Warriors fell 3-1 to a strong Mooreville team at home.

The Lady Warriors have a pair of key home division contests this week as they take on Lafayette on Tuesday and Senatobia on Friday.

“This is absolutely the biggest week of the year,” Holland said. “It will go a long way toward determining playoff position.”

The Pontotoc boys fell to the Braves in a battle that came down to a penalty kick shootout. Tishomingo County led 2-0 at the half. Bryan Gonzalez got the Warriors on the board with a goal that was assisted by Kevin Cruz, and Cruz later tied the game with a key netter in the 68th minute. Tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation, Tishomingo County converted three of their first four penalty kicks while the Warriors missed three of their first four to end the game.

The Warriors had picked up 3-0 win over Mooreville on Tuesday.