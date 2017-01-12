Pontotoc’s Carter inks with East Central Community College

PONTOTOC- Pontotoc senior quarterback Jacob Carter signed with East Central Community College last Thursday and will enroll this spring, having completed graduation requirements at Pontotoc High School.

“I just feel comfortable. It felt like home in Decatur, MS,” Carter said of his decision to choose the Warriors. “(East Central head coach) Coach Karcher, I think he is real experienced, and I know he is going to teach me a lot of good things, and I am ready for it.”

The East Central Warriors went 5-5 this season and qualified for the MACJC (Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges) playoffs, losing to Northwest 21-14.

“The program is up and coming,” Carter said. “All their players say good things about it. I don’t know who I am going to be competing against (for the starting quarterback role), but it is going to be fun. I am really excited.

“(By enrolling early) I will get a head start on school. I can go through spring ball, workout with the players, and just up my game on and off the field.”

On the field for Pontotoc High this season Carter threw for 2,818 yards and 33 touchdowns while only being intercepted 5 times. He was a big part of an offense that helped lift the Warriors to a 13-2 overall record.

“I have really enjoyed coaching Jacob and this entire senior class,” said dad and Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter. “He represents what this class has brought to the school.

“As a dad getting to see your kid move on and continue to play is a thrill. And also knowing you had a little something to do with it makes it a rewarding time.

“I feel really good about Jacob moving on and doing well. I think he will compete and help that team.”