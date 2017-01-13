Ecru Mayor proposes three committees to tackle issues

Regina Butler

Pontotoc Progress

In the mayor’s forum this past Tuesday night, Mayor Jeff Smith proposed to the board to form three different committees that will meet and bring suggestions to the board.

“I’d like us to form the Ecru Community Development, Ecru Main Street and Ecru Cemetery committees,” he said.

“These three main issues are what I get feed back from the people.”

Mayor Smith said he wants the board to think of people who will be good to serve on these committees and recommend them.

If anyone in the community has a desire to serve on any of these committees they can contact the city hall.

Concerning the Economic and Development committee, Smith said, “We need more people talking about what they can do for this town. It can’t be just me or the people in this room. We need people to get ownership in this town.”

Smith said that more people are getting an interest in downtown, “and we need to keep stoking that fire.”

With regards to the Economic and Development issue Smith said he plans on reaching out to Ashley “and see if we can get that Toyota effect out of them. I want to see what they look at in coming to a town and what we can do to get more industry here that would benefit them.”

Another plus for the town Smith said is the town has been approved for the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) for the next five years.

Smith also reported that contracts have been signed with Maxx South to change the towns internet and phone service “and we should start seeing movement with that the first or second week of February.”

On town business side, Smith said the town is pulling all the check writing services back “in house except for payroll. In February we will have everyone on direct deposit, so there will be no payroll check writing after that.”

The mayor told the board that the cemetery fund has been completely depleted. “It is non-existent and spring is coming up and we need to be ready with funds in there to mow the cemetery. Let’s start putting $1,000 in the fund beginning in February through June and July to help take care of it.”

Alderman Bill Nance asked who the town was going to get to mow the cemetery.

Dr. Speck said that they would have to advertise for it “and I think we need to be ready to advertise next month.”

The board was asked to approve a sign at 141 Church Street for a beauty salon for Kristy and Robbie Payne.

“I don’t see a problem with this,” said Alderman Donald Andrews, “There was a beauty shop there for years and years.”

The measure passed.

A resident from the community was going to address the board regarding a dumpster at the city park, however she wasn’t there.

“I know she is talking about the small dumpster beside the day care,” said Mayor Smith.

At issue was the smell and the fact that the dumpster was running over with trash so near a day care center.

“It is needed for the excess garbage that is generated,” alderman Nance said.

“I’m not opposed to having a town dumpster; but until we find a place we agree on for it to be, it needs to go,” Mayor Smith said.

Fire Chief Phil Stokes said there were people who used it right. “They tie their sacks up and put it in, but then the sack gets torn open and we end up having to pick up the garbage from all around it.”

Water Department head Mike Martin said if the town was going to keep the dumpster and move it somewhere else, “don’t put it anywhere there is pavement because those big trucks keep that torn up. Put it somewhere that you can put gravel and crusher run down.”

Mayor Smith offered a place on Old Highway 15 that heads off into a field, a place they would have to get a landowner permission, but Stokes said if it was put there “people will just throw it out on the land if there is overflow in the dumpster.”

A couple of other places were mentioned, but nixed.

Mayor Smith asked if it would benefit the town to get a larger dumpster.

The general consensus is it would be filled to overflowing also.

“If we do decide to do away with it, we can always get it back,” Alderman Donald Andrews pointed out.

The majority of the board voted to have the dumpster removed for now with four voting, Bill Nance abstained.