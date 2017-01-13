More postseason awards for county football standouts

Football players from all three county schools received even more recognition for their play on the gridiron this year, as a total of 8 were named All-State selections by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

Pontotoc, who finished 13-2, placed 6 on the 4A squad. Senior quarterback Jacob Carter, sophomore running back Gabe Harmon, and junior offensive lineman Cole Smith made the 1st team. Carter completed 62.1% of his passes of 2,818 yards and 33 touchdowns against only 5 interceptions, while running 432 yards and 9 TDs. Harmon , ran for 1,974 yards on 285 carries for a 6.9 yards per carry average. He scored 21 touchdowns on the ground and ran for 100-plus yards in 12 of 15 games. Carter was also awarded MaxPreps Overall Player of the Year for Pontotoc, while Harmon received Offensive Player of the Year.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker McKinley Windham and senior safety Brandon Hale made the 1st team, while junior punter London Jordan was named to the 2nd team. Windham totaled 157 tackles, including 26 for a loss. He also recorded 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Hale finished the year with a team-leading 168 tackles, 4 interceptions, 9 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Jordan averaged 33.6 yards a punt. Windham was also awarded MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Year for Pontotoc.

In Class 3A North Pontotoc senior tailback Zay Cullens and South Pontotoc senior outside linebacker Nathan Hester were both 2nd team selections.

Cullens ran for 1,754 yards on just 211 carries- an 8.3 average. He recorded 24 rushing touchdowns and had 8 100-yard rushing games. Hester recorded 146 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles, and one recovery.