Some stay warm and safe tips

Whenever we experience cooler weather, we are all looking for ways to stay warm. If you add the possibility of snow to the mix, then we also want to make sure we can survive with plenty of food in the house.

Sometimes what is “cold” depends on who it is. I am a warm weather girl while my husband starts sweating in a room that is quite comfortable for me. We have compromised to me being a little cool and him a little warm so we can enjoy time in the same room.

Often our strategies to stay warm depend on where we are. For instance, I grew up in an old farm house with gas space heaters, so each room was heated separately. We closed off rooms that weren’t being used and stuffed towels or rugs under the doors to keep the cold air out. At night we didn’t have any heat in the house and relied on electric blankets for warmth.

My days of space heaters are gone, and my home has central heat. Even so, it is not always as toasty warm as I would prefer and with each degree I turn up the thermostat, also turns up the bill we get each month by 2 to 3 percent.

However, the first line of defense in cold weather is to dress in layers whether we are outside or inside. Since I am usually the coldest one at home and at the office I wear at least 2 and sometimes 3 layers. Layers help trap air and keep me warmer. Wool is a good choice, because it wicks moisture. Cotton is great until it gets wet whether by your own sweat, melting snow, or something else, then it can actually make you feel colder. So plan appropriately so you can wear the right layers and can remove them if you get too warm.

Eating warm nutritious food like oatmeal for breakfast, hot soup for lunch, or a warm drink all help with staying warm. Moving around also will make you feel warmer. Doubt me? Ever start working hard or exercising and have to remove your jacket? So if you are too cool sitting and watching TV, do some house cleaning, pop in an exercise DVD or find a free video online where you exercise with it.

Speaking of exercise and eating nutritious food, remember to call our office at 662-489-3910 to sign up for one of our two Walk-a-Weigh classes to start the week of January 23.

Space heaters are commonly use, and while effective, they require extra caution so you stay both safe and warm.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that more than 25,000 residential fires every year are associated with the use of space heaters, causing more than 300 deaths.

Over half of those deaths may have been prevented, and it requires taking the same action step while also decreasing the chances of a house fire from a space heater too. A report from NFPA’s “Home Fires Involving Heating Equipment” based on the annual averages from 2009 to 2013 was published by Richard Campbell in April 2016.

The report identifies the leading factor contributing to ignition in fatal home heating fires and accounted for more than half (56%) of home heating fire deaths.

What is this factor which can save lives?

Keep flammable items away from your space heater and your space heater away from flammable things. Dropping a pair of shoes and sock near a space heater is an example of things that can burn being too close to the heating equipment. And placing the heating equipment too close to upholstered furniture, mattress, or bedding is an example of putting the heater too close to those things which can burn.

How close is too close to a heater? How far away is “away?” And what else should you know?

Read there quick, potentially life-saving tips about heaters compiled from the Mississippi Agricultural Forestry Experiment Station and MSU Extension Service Risk Management/Loss Control Manager, Ted Gordon.

•Read your owner’s manual and follow the instructions.

•There must be 36 inches of clearance in front of the heater and 18 inches on each side and at the rear of the heater. Again, this is the leading factor which contributed to fatal home heating fires and 56% of the deaths.

•Electric heaters must be plugged directly into an outlet.

•Do not use an extension cord or power strip for the space heater.

•Run the power cord along the wall on the floor to keep it from being a tripping hazard.

•Turn off the heater when leaving the room and unplug it when leaving home or going to bed.

•Do not place electric heaters in bathrooms or in other wet or moist areas.

•If outlets or switches feel warm, shut off the circuit and have them checked by an electrician.

•Heaters with broken or damaged parts should be repaired or replaced.

This is also the time to remind you to have a carbon monoxide detector and smoke detector in your home. Check them monthly to be sure they are working. Bundle up and stay safe and warm this winter.