Walk A Weigh deadline nearing

Walk-a-Weigh, an award-winning weight control program emphasizing the importance of physical activity and healthy eating will be offered by the Pontotoc County Office of the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

The Walk-a-Weigh Program will offer an evening and a morning option this year. Classes begin Monday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m. or Tuesday, January 24 at 9:00 a.m., and classes will meet weekly through March 6th and 7th. They will be led by Beth Youngblood, Extension Agent. Each session will include a confidential weigh in, a brief presentation on some aspect of weight control and wellness, and time for the group to exercise together.

The cost for the 7 week program is $5. For more information call the Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910). The deadline for enrollment is Thurs., January 19.